Broncos Predicted to Make Opportunistic Trade for ‘Great Value’

The Denver Broncos signed tight end Evan Engram in free agency. He has embraced the idea of filling the long-sought-after ‘Joker’ role. However, with Engram’s age and extensive injury history, the Broncos remain linked to other options, including a trade.

Tyler Warren, the projected top tight end in the 2025 draft, has been a projected target for the Broncos before.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter continued that, suggesting a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to get him.

“Sean Payton takes advantage of teams overlooking Warren’s skills,” Reuter wrote on March 21, explaining the package. “The tight end brings great value to second-year signal-caller Bo Nix as a strong but nimble pass catcher who’s able to move the chains, get down the seam and be a major red zone threat.”

Broncos get:

Tyler Warren (via 2025 first-round pick, No. 12 overall)

2025 fifth-round pick (No. 149, 171, OR 174)

Cowboys get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 20 overall)

2025 second-round pick (No. 51 overall)

Warren caught a Big 10-leading 104 passes for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024. Penn State featured him in the offense, aligning him in different spots in the formation. That could bode well for Warren’s potential fit with the Broncos.

However, the Broncos were aggressive to land the 30-year-old, Engram. He profiles as the versatile piece the offense needs.

Evan Engram’s ‘Joker’ Credentials Questioned Amid Broncos Trade Prediction

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans did a feature on how Engram’s journey from lightly-recruited tweener who was too small for traditional tight end but too big to play receiver full-time has prepared him for his expected role with the Broncos.

“His planned ‘Joker’ utilization in Denver is the kind of system he’s been training for with [personal coach Drew] Lieberman for years. The Jaguars shifted Engram around a variety of sets, too, and he’s drilled running routes at every receiver spot back to his time in Jacksonville,” Evans wrote on March 21.

“He will be pushed, outside of any traditional box, in Denver. Just how Engram wants it. Has always wanted.”

However, The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer questioned whether or not Engram is the “Joker” candidate he has been made out – and presented himself – to be.

“Evan Engram was a nice signing by the Denver Broncos, but I don’t know that he’s the ‘Joker’ that Sean Payton was talking about,” Breer wrote on March 17. “The good news is the draft has a bunch of guys like that. I do wonder, though, if this makes it more likely that it’d be a back (such as Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson) or receiver Missouri’s Luther Burden III) than another tight end.”

Warren fits that mold, though whether the Broncos would trade up for him is unclear.

In his four-round mock draft, Reuter also projected the Broncos to select Mississippi EDGE Princely Umanmielen at No. 85 overall. Rueter had the Broncos landing Minnesota running back Cam Skattebo in Round 4 at No. 122. He also has many “Joker” traits

Evan Engram Fits Sean Payton’s Description of Broncos’ ‘Joker’

Payton has a well-defined vision for the “Joker” in his offense, which he has explained on several occasions.

“We use the term ‘Joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The trick sometimes is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively: if you’re going to get a nickel package or a base package.

“It’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups. And we’ve had that at the running back – Reggie Bush was a ‘Joker.’ Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players not just in the running game but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things.”

Evans’ ability to create mismatches through his alignment is not the issue.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars aligned Evans at the line of scrimmage 172 times, in the slot 127 times, out wide 58 times, and in the backfield three times in 2024.

However, even toward the back end of his career (2018 through 2021), former New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham’s average depth of target was 8.4 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Engram’s career high is 7.2 yards, which he set in 2021 while still with the New York Giants.

Whether or not Engram’s usage was scheme-specific or physical limitations will ultimately define if he is the “Joker” Payton and the Broncos are looking for and if a trade was needed.