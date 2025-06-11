Sean Payton Sets Record Straight as Players React to Broncos’ Move

The Denver Broncos made their move on former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million. However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton quickly tried to quiet speculation.

Dobbins joins a crowded backfield, and Payton said the Broncos have not sorted anything out just yet, with training camp more than one month away.

That means no one else should either.

“Don’t start counting [reps] just in. No, don’t start counting. I’ve heard you guys counting, and it’s like, don’t count, because half you will be wrong. Let’s just see what they do,” Payton told reporters on June 10. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they play, and they’re going to get opportunities.

“I said, ‘Look, Audric [Estime]’s going to get opportunities.’ All right? We’ve seen Jaleel [McLaughlin], but don’t try to figure out the club right now. It’s way too early.”

Payton otherwise declined to address Dobbins, with the situation yet to be made official despite widespread reports. Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns on 195 carries for the Chargers in 2024.

He is indeed expected among many on the Broncos beat to split lead duties. Rookie second-round draft pick RJ Harvey is also expected to share the role.

Beyond that, the roles are expected to be limited.

“It’s easy to count,’ 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on June 10. “Harvey and Dobbins, Dobbins and Harvey are Broncos’ RBs 1-2. That leaves Estime, Jaleel, [Tyler] Badie, [Blake] Watson competing for No. 3 back.”

RJ Harvey, Dez Bryant Among Player Reactions to Broncos Signing J.K. Dobbins

Harvey, the No. 60 overall pick in the 2025 draft, has turned heads this offseason, but said that he is “excited” to have Dobbins’ veteran presence in the Broncos’ RB room.

“He’s been in the league for about, what, five, six years now. I’m excited to get to learn from him and all the other guys as well,” Harvey said, per Klis on June 10. “I feel like we’ve got a great room.”

Teammate Brandon Jones remembered facing Dobbins with the Broncos in 2024.

Dobbins rushed for 96 yards and 1 TD in that game. He was one of four backs to rush for at least 90 yards against the Broncos in 2024, albeit with a group-worst 3.8 yards per carry.

“He’s a good back, especially when healthy,” Jones told reporters on June 10. “We kind of go back a little bit in high school and college. So, I’m very familiar with him as a person and his game on the field. But, yeah, he was a baller. He was one of the running backs that had the better rushing games against us last year. So, super excited for him to be here.”

Former Ravens teammate Michael Pierce also noted Dobbins’ struggles with remaining healthy.

“He’s supremely talented,” Pierce told The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in comments published on June 10. “Unfortunately, he just has had the injury bug. He works extremely hard. It’s just a testament to his work ethic to even bounce back from an ACL and an Achilles, and then he had the year he had last year. That dude loves football like very few I’ve been around. Hopefully, he can continue to be healthy.”

Pierce called Dobbins “special” and said the Broncos would do themselves and their new back a service by keeping his workload in check. Payton’s history of using multiple backs bodes well for the prospect of that happening.

Even former Dallas Cowboys star and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in, calling Dobbins a “great pickup” for the Broncos in a post on X.

Broncos Taking Big Risk on Veteran Free Agents

Dobbins fits a theme for the Broncos this offseason, and it could be the ultimate challenge for the training staff. They have added several noteworthy veteran free agents, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and tight end Evan Engram.

All three of those players, in particular, were signed to take on big roles this coming season.

They also all have extensive injury histories. Moreover, none of the Broncos’ four top free agent pickups – that trio, and now Dobbins – played a full regular season slate of games in 2024.

For all of the concerns about his health, particularly at his position, Dobbins played the most games among the group with 13. Payton has touted the Broncos’ training staff’s effectiveness in the past. They could be challenged this season.