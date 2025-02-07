Broncos Trade Pitch Lands $80 Million All-Pro ‘Security Blanket’ for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos solved the biggest question that every NFL team faces. They found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. Next, the Broncos must give him a proper supporting cast and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be fit.

Kupp, 31, took to social media to announce that the Rams informed him he would be traded.

The Rams are also willing to pay a portion of his salary to facilitate a deal, which could be enough to get the Broncos involved in The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider’s estimation.

Broncos get:

Cooper Kupp

Rams get:

2025 sixth-round pick

“The team has also lacked a consistent slot receiver presence who can do the same. Kupp has not approached the production he provided as the NFL’s triple-crown leader in receiving in 2021, but he is still a weapon in tight space who could be a security blanket for a young quarterback like Bo Nix,” Kosmider wrote on February 6.

“The Rams will almost certainly have to eat a major portion of Kupp’s 2025 salary to facilitate a trade — perhaps all but the $5 million to $7 million he might be worth on the open market. After that part of the deal is in place, the Broncos could offer one of their two sixth-round picks in 2025. A deal like this could make sense for the Rams as a way to ensure Kupp doesn’t land with an NFC rival.”

Kupp’s availability could align with an underlying need for the Broncos, who lacked a consistent complementary threat to Courtland Sutton.

Cooper Kupp Could Fill ‘Need’ for Broncos

Kosmider highlighted two other positions that the Broncos could target before wide receiver this offseason.

“The Broncos must become more efficient at attacking the ‘inner triangle’ of the field, coach Sean Payton said at his end-of-season news conference late last month,” Kosmider wrote. “Finding a running back and a tight end who can create mismatches in that area is a major priority for Denver this offseason as it aims to take another step offensively.”

Payton has reiterated that need, going so far as to identify the “joker” – an elite pass-catching tight end or running back – as the team’s biggest need. Payton left room for an addition to the receiver room.

But he is excited about the current group.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago. We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions.”

Still, with youth comes inexperience. The Broncos have lofty goals after snapping their playoff drought this past season, and they could get a motivated Kupp to help achieve them.

Cooper Kupp Looking Forward to 2025

The Rams selected Kupp No. 69 overall in the 2017 draft. A Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion in 2021, he was candid about disagreeing with the Rams’ decision to trade him.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp posted on X on February 3.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. Kupp would have ranked second on the Broncos in each statistic. He played in 12 games as injuries have been a career-long theme.

He is heading into the Year w of a three-year, $80.1 million contract.