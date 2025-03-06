Broncos Warned Against Potential Decision on $11 Million ‘Ballhawk’

The Denver Broncos are looking to upgrade several positions on the roster, some of which are necessary with players heading to free agency. In veteran linebacker Cody Barton’s case, the Broncos might be wise to at least keep him around for 2025.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos in 2024, starting 14 of them.

Barton tied for the 31st-most combined tackles. However, he also 5 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery, and he scored a touchdown.

“This speaks more to the Broncos’ free agent class than, say, Barton’s irreplaceable role on Vance Joseph’s defense,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote on March 5. “Still, the one-year rental starred as something of a ballhawk in 2024.”

Benjamin listed Barton as the “key” free agent the Broncos can “least afford to lose” this offseason.

Barton signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Broncos in 2024. Barton has earned $11.1 million in his career and Spotrac projects he will command a deal worth $13.2 million over two years in free agency.

Cody Barton’s Pass Coverage Problematic for Broncos in 2024

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $40.8 million to spend, and they can create more space by lowering cap hits for expensive veterans like Courtland Sutton, Mike McGlinchey, and Zach Allen.

Barton recorded over 100 total tackles for three straight seasons.

However, there is a reason that he could be primed to join his fourth team in as many years in free agency.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Barton as LB 15, a “Tier 8” free agent, and the No. 133 overall option available. They noted he has “above-average traits” but has “suspect” instincts which could limit his value.

“He makes plenty of plays against the run thanks to his speed and long arms (32 inches), but he’s inconsistent reading keys and struggles to shed blocks,” The Athletic’s staff wrote in February. “While he gets lost in coverage too often, he closes some windows with his length, and he’s a reliable open-field tackler. There will be better options available, but Barton can start somewhere if needed.”

The Broncos also have other needs to address beyond Barton.

Broncos Have In-House Options Amid HC Sean Payton’s Comments

The Broncos have veteran Alex Singleton and 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders under contract for 2025, softening the blow of Barton’s potential exit.

Singleton, 31, missed the final 14 games of the season and the postseason with a torn ACL.

Sanders saw his first action of the 2024 season in Week 15 following an Achilles issue. The Broncos tried him at outside linebacker but have committed to him playing in the middle next season.

Even with those two options – as well as prospects Levelle Bailey and K.J. Cloyd – Broncos head coach Sean Payton mentioned linebacker as a position they will look to address.

“We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” in February. “In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

The Broncos have seven picks in the 2025 draft, including No. 20 overall.

The Broncos could use one of those picks to add to their linebacker depth and focus their efforts in free agency on other positions if Barton leaves. Payton also said the Broncos need to find a pass-catching tight end and upgrade the running game.