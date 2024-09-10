Broncos Likely Won’t Get Rematch With Former $245M QB

The anticipated rematch between the Denver Broncos and former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 appears to be off the table.

Speaking with The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo and Nick Kosmider, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson would likely be out for a second straight week with a calf injury and unavailable for the game at Denver on Sept. 15.

Justin Fields is on track to make his second consecutive start for the Steelers after they opened the season with an 18-10 win over Atlanta Falcons.

Denver lost its season opener, 26-20, against the Seattle Seahawks.

“As we sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin is our quarterback,” Tomlin said. “… (the Steelers will) be analyzing whether (Wilson is) capable of protecting himself, whether he’s capable of being productive.”

Wilson played for the Broncos in 2022 and 2023 via one of the NFL’s all-time worst trades and all-time worst contracts.

Wilson Went From NFL Legend to NFL Punchline

Few quarterbacks in NFL history have seen their careers and reputations drop off a cliff like Wilson did over the last 3 years.

Wilson was one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks for the first decade of his career, leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and winning once. In that time, he was an NFL All-Pro and 9-time Pro Bowler.

After leading the Seahawks to a 7-10 record in 2021, rumors swirled that Wilson tried to get head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider fired, which Wilson later denied. In the end, the Seahawks granted his request for a trade and sent him to Denver.

The price was steep for the Broncos. In exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, the Seahawks received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Wilson’s real damage to the franchise came in the form of a 5-year, $245 million contract extension he signed after the trade that included $165 million in guaranteed money. After Wilson went 11-19 in 2 cringe-inducing seasons with the Broncos, he was released in March 2024 and signed a 1-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers.

That move left the Broncos on the hook for another $85 million in dead cap money spread over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including an NFL record $49.6 million dead cap hit in 2025.

Broncos Have Turned New Leaf at QB

The Broncos and second-year head coach Sean Payton turned the leaf quickly at quarterback following Wilson’s release when they drafted Oregon star Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft after he set an FBS record with 61 career starts.

Nix won the starting quarterback job by beating out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson in training camp.

Nix struggled mightily in his first career start in Week 1 against the Seahawks, going 26-of-42 passing for 138 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s the first rookie to start at quarterback for the Broncos since Pro Football Hall of Famer and 2-time Super Bowl champion John Elway started for the franchise in 1983.