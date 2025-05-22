Broncos 14-Game Starter Predicted to ‘Battle’ With $18 Million Rookie

If competition truly does foster greatness, then the Denver Broncos defense could be headed toward a season for the ages. At almost every position, there is depth. At almost every position group, there is an NFL All-Pro, Pro Bowler or player with that potential.

Nowhere will that competition be more fierce than cornerback. That’s where rookie Jahdae Barron and one of last year’s starters, Riley Moss, likely go head-to-head for the starting outside spot opposite NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

“Barron, the No. 20 pick, will immediately battle Riley Moss to start opposite Pat Surtain II in Denver,” ESPN’s Mike Clay wrote on May 21.

Moss, who is entering his third season, made 14 starts last season with 86 tackles, 1 interception, 8 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Clay predicted Barron, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, will lead all NFL rookies in interceptions and finish second in tackles.

“This Is Football” podcast host Kevin Clark put Barron at the top of his list of “Instant Impact Rookies” on April 30.

“(Barron) has enough versatility to line up at corner, safety, slot outside and is a dime linebacker,” Clark said. “He can kind of do everything. And I’m already looking at this Denver defense and seeing where he’s going to fit in really easily and there’s playmakers all over the place … I’m having a hard time seeing Barron not being an instant impact star and that Broncos team winning a bunch of games this year.”

Barron is playing on a 4-year, $18 million contract. Moss is in the third season of his 4-year, $5.4 million rookie contract.

Moss Battled Injuries Late in Season

Moss wasn’t quite the same player after he injured his knee in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders and missed 3 games. He returned for the final 2 games of the regular season and an AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills but only had one pass deflection in that stretch.

“Moss was less effective over his final seven appearances in the regular season than the first seven, and the Broncos’ loss to the Bills was no different,” Heavy.com’s Josh Buckhalter wrote on January 12. “He allowed 55.5% completion on passes thrown his way — for 332 yards — from Weeks 1 through 8, per Pro Football Reference. Moss allowed 75.5% completion for 415 yards in the back seven (games).”

Moss and Barron are both currently listed as starters on the Broncos’ depth chart at OurLads.com, with Moss on the outside and Barron at slot cornerback/nickelback.

Barron Brings Exciting Skill Set to Broncos

Barron closed out his college career with his best season in 2024. He won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back with 67 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 5 interceptions and Texas advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the first time. At the NFL scouting combine, Barron, 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing, 4.39 seconds.

“Jahdae Barron projects as an early-round pick with the potential to become a versatile defensive weapon in the NFL,” Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “His ability to play multiple positions, combined with his high football IQ, physicality, and ball skills, gives him a high ceiling in a variety of defensive schemes.”