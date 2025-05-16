Denver Broncos Could Have ‘NFL Elite’ in $20 Million Safety

The Denver Broncos caught some flak when they signed free agent safety Brandon Jones to a 3-year, $20 million free agent contract in March 2024.

Jones was being asked to step in for 3-time NFL All-Pro Justin Simmons, who was cut in a salary cap move, and had spent the first 4 seasons of his career as a part-time starter for the Miami Dolphins, including just 6 starts in 2024.

The addition of Jones was even singled out by ESPN as one of the reasons the Broncos were ranked 31st out of 32 NFL starting lineups before the 2024 season.

“A long-time strength thanks to the presence of since-departed Justin Simmons, safety is now a major concern area for Denver,” ESPN’s Mike Clay wrote in June 2024. “Newcomer Brandon Jones has never played a full season as an every-down player but could be the team’s top option at the position.”

One year later, the Broncos and Jones find themselves in a much different scenario coming off a surprise playoff berth and with one of the NFL’s elite defenses and Jones on the verge of establishing himself as an NFL elite safety — if he hasn’t already.

“Jones not only proved the Broncos right in signing him, but he also exceeded expectations by finishing as one of the five highest-graded safeties overall (84.8) and in coverage (89.8) in 2024,” PFF’s Jonathan Macri wrote on May 14. “He played a career-high 1,042 defensive snaps — almost double his previous career high — and looked more comfortable than he ever has in Vance Joseph’s defense, putting him in the conversation as one of the league’s best heading into 2025.”

Jones Forms Potent Combo With NFL Defensive POY

Jones had the good fortune of joining a defense that already featured the NFL’s elite secondary player in cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who ascended to NFL royalty in 2024 by being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Surtain is the kind of player who can elevates everyone around him if they’re up to the task, which Jones was in 2024 as he had career highs in starts (15), tackles (115), pass deflections (10) and interceptions (3).

Jones’ stellar play also means he could end up taking in all $20 million of his contract, which includes just $11 million in guaranteed money. At only 27 years old, it could also lead to Jones closing out his career with another decent-sized contract.

Broncos Won’t Sneak Up On Anyone in 2025

The Broncos had the advantage of sneaking up on opponents in 2024, when they went 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and also led the NFL with 63.0 sacks.

While Denver won’t be able to surprise any opponents in 2025, it should do little to impact a defense that should challenge the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as the top unit in the entire NFL.

The Broncos have 3 NFL All-Pro selections from last season coming back in Surtain, defensive end Zach Allen and edge rusher Nik Bonitto. Denver also spent their first round pick (No. 19 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft with Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron — a Swiss Army Knife who can play either cornerback or safety.