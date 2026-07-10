Broncos’ 12-TD Running Back Predicted as NFL’s ‘Biggest Bust’

The NFL Draft couldn’t have been a fun week for Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey.

The talented 2025 2nd-round pick, coming off a 12-touchdown rookie year, probably envisioned an offseason of preparing to share carries with veteran J.K. Dobbins, which he probably thought was earned through his performance.

Instead, Harvey had to watch as the Broncos drafted another running back in the 4th round with Washington’s Jonah Coleman — then watch the Broncos and their fans fawn over Coleman’s potential to help the offense.

With Dobbins back on a 2-year, $16 million contract signed in March, Harvey wouldn’t be blamed for starting to feel like the odd man out, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the shake-up in the backfield sets Harvey up to be the Broncos’ biggest bust in 2026.

Harvey ended up with 896 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns, with the bulk of those numbers coming after Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10.