Broncos Could Have Made ‘Massive Error’ Passing on Elite RB in First Round

One of the surprises of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft — even if it fell on the milder side — came when the Denver Broncos decided to pass on drafting an offensive skill position in the first round and went with do-it-all Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick.

If you were a betting person, the safe money would have been on not just an offensive player, but a running back. With one of the 2 running backs with first round grades available in North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, it seemed like a layup.

The Broncos went against the oddsmakers and took Barron, then watched as Hampton landed with an AFC West rival just 2 picks later with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22 overall.

Passing on an elite player like Hampton is one thing. It happens. Realizing your defense has to face him twice a year for the foreseeable future is another. The Broncos have to hope they haven’t made a massive error and, in the process, created one of the great villain arcs for an opponent in franchise history.

“The question isn’t value or Barron’s abilities — he’s well worth the No. 20 pick — it’s a question of Broncos needs,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote. “The team has said it needs more pop on offense and with a bevy of wide receivers on the board as well as some running backs, the Broncos dove in to aid one of the league’s best defenses.”

What Broncos Passed Up With Hampton

If Hampton becomes a Pro Bowl running back, it could be a tough pill for the Broncos and their fans to swallow — not to mention the Chargers have signaled they are going all in on the rushing game in 2025 by drafting Hampton and after they signed running back Najee Harris in free agency.

Hampton put up back-to-back All-American seasons in 2023 and 2024 as he rushed for over 1,500 yards each season. In 2024, he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry to go with 38 receptions for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine was one of many who thought Hampton was a perfect fit for the Broncos.

“Drafting a running back in the first round might be seen as a risky maneuver, but the Broncos have most of the ingredients in place to be an offense on the rise,” Ballentine wrote. “Omarion Hampton could be the element they are missing right now … The Broncos might not draft early enough to get Ashton Jeanty, but Hampton is ranked 11th overall on our latest big board and should be in the first-round conversation.”

Broncos Still Need RBs to Tote Rock in 2025

While it was a surprise the Broncos passed on a running back in the first round, it would be a downright shock if they didn’t take a running back in the final 2 days of the draft.

The franchise is in luck, as the 2025 draft class for running backs is regarded as one of the deepest in some time. Some possible picks to watch for would be either of the Ohio State duo of Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins or possibly Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.