‘Shocking’ Broncos Trade Pitch Lands 12,000-Yard All-Pro

The Denver Broncos drew plenty of attention with their interest in the veteran running back market this offseason, and their current situation has led to renewed speculation about New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

Kamara’s status has been a source of intrigue for months.

He is entering the final year of his contract with the only NFL franchise he has ever known, with an apparent replacement in place.

Broncos Urged to Trade for Saints’ Alvin Kamara

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport is the latest to rehash the idea of Kamara potentially landing with the Broncos in a trade and reuniting with his former head coach with the Saints, Sean Payton, in the Mile High City.

Davenport provided the framework for a possibly “shocking” deal, sending a late-round draft pick to New Orleans for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Broncos get:

Alvin Kamara

Saints get:

Conditional 2027 sixth-round draft pick

Davenport echoed colleague Alex Kay’s sentiments from May.

“From the moment that the New Orleans Saints spent big on running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, there has been speculation that Alvin Kamara’s days in the Big Easy could be numbered,” Davenport wrote on June 12. “Kamara’s numbers were down last year, but as recently as 2024 he flirted with 1,500 total yards. Right now, the Broncos have a veteran back in J.K. Dobbins who can’t stay healthy and a youngster in RJ Harvey who averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season.

“Given the modest cost in terms of draft capital it would take to acquire Kamara and the fact that Denver has already been aggressive this offseason in acquiring offensive talent, this is a deal that almost makes too much sense to happen.”

For his career, Kamara has 7,250 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns on 1,674 carries and 606 catches for 4,948 yards and 25 TDs, giving him a 2,280-12,198-86 line from scrimmage.

Alvin Kamara Could Be Ideal Fit in Denver

The Broncos’ running back room is deeper than Dobbins and Harvey, which further clouds Kamara potentially landing in Denver.

They drafted Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 draft. Payton has compared him to Dobbins, and the rookie has turned heads during the Broncos’ offseason program. The Broncos also have veteran reserves, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.

Neither Badie nor McLaughlin would prevent the Broncos from adding Kamara if possible.

They might wait to see if Coleman can step up, hoping to keep Dobbins healthy. But Kamara would be an ideal complement for Dobbins and insurance for his oft-injured fellow veteran.

Alvin Kamara’s Future With Saints Remains Uncertain

Kamara is on an expiring two-year, $24.5 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, making him a likely one-year rental.

He has spoken candidly about his time in New Orleans potentially being near its end.

The Saints have left the door open for him to remain with the team, touting the idea of pairing him with Etienne. However, they are still in a rebuilding phase and could find a legitimate offer, whatever that may be, enticing.

Kamara had 471 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 131 carries, adding another 186 yards on 33 receptions in 11 games last season.