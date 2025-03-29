$88 Million ‘Flat Winner’ Named Potential Solution for Broncos

The Denver Broncos have shown an interest in the veteran wide receiver market. They checked on Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs before both players signed with other teams. As the Broncos’ options dwindle, former Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett could fit.

Lockett was the No. 69 overall pick by the Seahawks in 2015.

A first team All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a rookie, Lockett recorded 49 receptions, 600 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He is two years removed from a four-year streak of 1,000-yard campaigns.

“Tyler Lockett would be another who might make sense. He is a flat winner who made numerous clutch catches in his 10 years with the Seahawks,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on March 28. “His production fell significantly last year at 32, and he turns 33 in September. But is age robbing him of his legs, or was his drop-off a function of a first-year offensive coordinator from college in Ryan Grubb who was fired at season’s end?”

Lockett was on a two-year, $30 million contract and has earned $88.8 million in his career.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $17.1 million left after their aggressive offseason approach.

Broncos Could Keep Tyler Lockett From Raiders

Adding Lockett could be a two-for for the Broncos. Lockett’s former head coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll, joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the same capacity this offseason. The Raiders also need more talent at the position.

“One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 5. “Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need WR help.”

The Raiders already traded for former Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who played for Carroll from 2020 through 2023.

Such familiarity could appeal to Lockett, and the Raiders are not the only threat to land him.

“The Cowboys have made sense as a potential landing spot for Tyler Lockett,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson posted on X on March 21. “He lives in Texas in the offseason and has a connection to Brian Schottenheimer. And Dallas needs receiver help with Brandin Cooks moving on.”

The presumed interest in Lockett could speak to Klis’ point about whether age or situation led to the receiver’s decline in 2024.

Elijah Moore, Keenan Allen ‘Make Sense’ for Broncos

Klis listed several other options for the Broncos among the remaining free agent class, noting a pair of possible options, one of which the Broncos have previously been linked to.

“While the Broncos were never seriously in on Kupp or Diggs, their initial inquiries would suggest they are considering adding a receiver to their current group that consists of veteran No. 1 Courtland Sutton, and the latest Three Amigos version of Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin,” Klis wrote.

“There are two still-available receivers on the free agent market who could make sense for the Broncos: Keenan Allen and Elijah Moore.”

Allen turns 33 in April but is the more-accomplished option with six Pro Bowls to his credit. Moore turned 25 in March and was the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He still projects as an ascending player.