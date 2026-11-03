Broncos Add Former Chargers RB, Two Other Players & Cut WR Duo

The Denver Broncos had an active day on the roster front, including adding Jaret Patterson.

The team announced that they made three additions to the practice squad, including Patterson, in a post on X on November 3.

“I’m told the #Broncos are looking to sign a running back to their practice squad,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on November 3, preceding the official news. “They have only three healthy running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman on the 53-man roster and Cody Schrader on the practice squad. Schrader was elevated vs. the Chiefs.”

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted in reaction, “Patterson, 26, has played in 27 NFL games, most recently last year for the Chargers,’ noting that the 5-foot-9, 195-pound back “has 503 rushing yards and 3 TDs plus 13 catches in his career.

“Extra depth for Denver, which had just Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins on the 53 and Cody Schrader on the PS healthy.”

Patterson also has 81 yards on 13 receptions and contributes on special teams.

He has returning seven kicks for 176 yards in his career. Patterson is a former undrafted free agent has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders so far in his career.

Broncos Bring Back Ugo Amadi & Jordan Miller

In addition to Patterson, the Broncos also announced that they signed cornerback Ugo Amadi and defensive lineman Jordan Miller to their practice squad.

“Amadi, a veteran player who has appeared in 85 career games, spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad in October. A 2019 fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Amadi has recorded 208 tackles, two quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his NFL career,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote.

“Miller spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad in both 2024 and 2025 and competed with the team during the 2026 offseason. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defender joined the Dolphins‘ practice squad in September. The SMU product has yet to appear in a regular-season game.”

The Broncos cut ties with Amadi at the end of October, making his this second stint with them.

Denver waived Miller in August. The Dolphins waived Miller before September ended, paving the way for his return to head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos.

Broncos Cut Two Wide Receivers

Despite adding three players in Amadi, Miller, and Patterson, the Broncos only needed to make room for two of them. They did so by cutting ties with young wide receivers Cam Ross and Eli Pancol. Ross is a rookie undrafted free agent, while Pancol is a second-year former UDFA.

“He has the multi dimensional playmaking to find his way on a roster,” On SI’s Jackson Caudell wrote in April. “Ross is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands.

Ross had been with the Broncos since October 7. They added Pancol on October 27.

Pancol cited his “effort in the run game” as something that stand out in his film, telling NFL Draft Diamonds in 2025, “I’m not afraid to block. I’m not 205 benching 20+ reps on bench for no reason. My physicality when running routes and attacking the ball translates to how I attack a DB when blocking for my teammates.”