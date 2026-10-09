Broncos Add 6-Foot-4, 225-Pound Wide Receiver, Chiefs Super Bowl Champion

The Denver Broncos have brought Lil’Jordan Humphrey back in their latest roster shuffle.

“The Broncos are signing Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens reported on X on October 9.

This move comes in the wake of the Broncos losing second-year receiver Pat Bryant for at least the next four weeks. The Broncos placed Bryant on injured reserve after head coach Sean Payton said he did not suspect that would be necessary.

That preceded the official word from the Broncos.

“Humphrey has caught 75 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on Friday. “He has appeared in one game during the 2026 season.”

Humphrey has been one of the most frequent movers on the Broncos’ roster, traversing between the practice squad and 53-man roster for most of his tenure. Originally an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints, this is his third full season in Denver.

Humphrey, 28, adds another big-bodied option (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) to the Broncos’ offense.

He has appeared in one game this season, failing to connect with Bo Nix on his lone target in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Humphrey has tallied 556 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Broncos, appearing in 42 games and starting 17 contests. He is also not the only player the Broncos agreed to a deal with as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Broncos Add Former Saints CB Ugo Amadi

In addition to Humphrey, the Broncos also signed cornerback Ugo Amadi. He is a fourth-round pick, taken 132nd overall in the 2019 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has also played for the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and–most recently–the New Orleans Saints.

“Amadi has appeared in 85 career games. He has recorded 208 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 22 passes defensed and an interception,” DiLalla wrote, adding, “Amadi played the last three seasons for the Saints after beginning his career in Seattle. Amadi played 69 percent of New Orleans’ defensive snaps across the 11 games in which he appeared in 2024. Last season, Amadi played 53 percent of the Saints’ special teams snaps across the seven games in which he appeared.”

The Broncos will not have star cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) or bookend Riley Moss (ribs) as they recover from injuries suffered in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Amadi earned his spot amid the Broncos’ interest in several others.

Broncos Check In With Multiple Players Before Chargers Game

Per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on Friday, Amadi joined Humphrey in the Broncos’ transaction news after standing out from a crowd of seven other players:

CB Ambry Thomas

LB Kobe King

CB Natrone Brooks

LB Owen Pappoe

CB Shemar Bartholomew

CB Stephen Hall

LB T.J. Quinn

CB Ugo Amadi

The Broncos’ focus is clear.

The Broncos needed CB help with Surtain and Moss sidelined. The same is true of their LB interests, with OLB Dondrea Tillman shedding his injury designation after battling a hamstring during the week that cost him Week 4.

Humphrey should contribute this week, while Amadi could be an emergency option behind Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine.