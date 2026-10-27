Broncos Add 6-Foot-3 ‘Relentless’ Wide Receiver, Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champ

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are bolstering their group with Eli Pancol, a decision that has cost veteran and Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi his spot on the 53-man roster.

“Denver has added a receiver to its roster,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on October 27. The Broncos signed wide receiver Eli Pancol to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos also announced the news with a post on X.

“Pancol, who played collegiately at Duke, has not appeared in a regular-season game,” DiLalla wrote. “He spent time on the Colts’ practice squad in both 2025 and 2026, and he also competed with the Jaguars ahead of the 2025 season.”

Broncos Add Former Colts WR Eli Pancol

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver is a former undrafted free agent who described himself in an interview with The Draft Network as a “relentless worker.”

That is what “any team” that brings him on gets.

“I’ve proven that no matter how much adversity comes my way, I’m always going to overcome the obstacles. I’m coming to work every single day to get better,” Pancol said, per Justin Melo for TDN in April 2025, adding, “I love the game of football. I love feeding off the energy of the fans. I use that to energize my teammates. I’m also a physical receiver who loves to block.”

Pancol told Melo he was “ready to work. You can’t go wrong with somebody like me.”

Notably, Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle exited the win over the Cardinals with an arm injury. His status will be clearer on Wednesday following the first practice of the week. Broncos head coach Sean McVay did not provide any details.

Broncos Move On From Super Bowl Champion DB

To make room for Pancol, the Broncos cut ties with cornerback Ugo Amadi, who notably won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. The Broncos will face the Chiefs at home in Week 8.

A former fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Amadi joined the Broncos amid injuries to Pat Surtain II and Rile Moss. Moss has been back for several weeks.

Surtain could return this week.

Amadi has also spent time with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans. He did not appear in any games for the Broncos. In his career, Amadi has 208 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovery, and 1 interception in 85 games (17 starts).