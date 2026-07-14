Bo Nix Draws Attention Coaching Broncos Legend Peyton Manning’s Son

Bo Nix and Peyton Manning, two names the Denver Broncos hope are revered in franchise history a similar light when all is said and done.

There is a long way to go until then. But Nix–who notably entered the league as one of the older prospects in his class–is already pass his knowledge on to the next generation. That passion, as fate would have it, led him right back to the Manning family.

While “The Sheriff” is NFL royalty, and not just in Denver, he is not the last in his line.

Broncos Legend Peyton Manning’s Son Get Coaching Tips From Bo Nix

Nix has been a focal point of the Broncos’ offseason. He two procedures, one to repair and another to clean up the area around a broken bone in his ankle. However, Nix recently raised eyebrows for a different reason, coaching Manning’s 15-year-old son, Marshall Manning.

“AIRO QB Camp 004 is in the books, and what a weekend it was,” AIRO captioned the post on Instagram on July 12. “Praise God for the work He did in this group!”

The three-day camp included more than football. Attendees took time to read scripture together, as well as golf and other activities.

“Let’s Go Boys!” QB Country posted in the comment section of the post.

QB Country recently showed Nix going through some individual work in a video that lent itself to the notion that he would be ready for and a full participant in the Broncos’ training camp, which begins on July 22 for rookies and July 28 for veterans.

In another set of photos, Nix and fellow Broncos QB Sam Ehlinger are shown on the golf course with some of the campers.

Ehlinger re-signed with the Broncos after being their QB3 in 2025 and figures to reprise that role.

“Thankful for a beautiful day at the first annual AIRO golf tournament,” Airo said in the post on IG on July 13, adding, “Raising friends in the mission to make an eternal impact on the lives of athletes.”

For Broncos fans, seeing Nix continue to move around unencumbered is the most promising development of the offseason.

Bo Nix A Major AIRO Contributor

Nix’s father, Patrick Nix, was a long-time high school football coach. He stepped away from that to lean into ministry and his work with AIRO earlier this year. Nix’s brother, Caleb Nix–a safety at Jacksonville State–is also a part of the organization.

AIRO’s website says its mission statement is “to impact the most influential athlete on each team for the cause of Christ.”

“AIRO” stands for “Athletes Igniting Recovery & Opportunity”

“AIRO—from the Greek word meaning “to lift up and elevate”—is more than a camp,” reads the organization’s About page. “It’s a transformative experience that shapes athletes into the leaders their teams and communities need.”

Nix has been a active counselor and appears in several of AIRO’s videos. He has also been very open about his deep faith, which is obviously a family affair.

That has bled into the Broncos’ QB’s off-field dealings, like clothing brand Mizzen and Main.