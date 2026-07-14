Broncos Get Good News on Versatile 6-Foot-4 Playmaker in Strong Message

The Denver Broncos got some more encouraging news ahead of their training camp, with fourth-year safety JL Skinner trending in a similar direction as quarterback Bo Nix.

The update on Skinner may not be as critical to Broncos’ outlook like Nix’s, but the former sixth-round pick is heading for what is expected to be an intense battle in training camp for a spot on the 53-man roster.

He is also in the final year of his rookie contract.

Broncos’ JL Skinner Delivers ‘Good News’

The Broncos selected Skinner with the 183rd overall pick of the 2023 draft, adding his intriguing blend of size–Denver lists him at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds–at the safety position. However, he has been more of a core special teamer over the past two years.

He took to social media, declaring the shoulder issue that bothered him in 2025 was behind him.

“100% cleared,” Skinner captioned the photo, which he posted on his Instagram story on Julyy 13. “I’m ready to spin B****”

“Good news,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens reported on X on July 13, sharing a screenshot of the Skinner’s IG story. “JL Skinner announced he is 100% cleared after having surgery to repair a completely torn labrum that he played through all of last season.”

The path to a larger role comes after P.J. Locke signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Stevens noted on X in March that “ Skinner will have a massive opportunity to be the Broncos’ top backup safety behind Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.”

Skinner, who turned 25 in April, has 21 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries in his career. He has played in 33 games, all with the Broncos, all as a reserve. Encouragingly, Skinner has seen his defensive snaps increase in each of the past two seasons.

That could bode well for Skinner during the Broncos’ training camp.

JL Skinner Heading for ‘Fierce’ Battle in Training Camp

The Broncos added another contender in the mix, selecting Miles Scott in the seventh-round of the 2026 draft.

They also have Devon Key, who was a first team All-Pro on special teams last season and may have earned himself a longer look at safety. The Broncos also signed former Cincinnati Bengals reserved Tycen Anderson in free agency and rookie Parker Robertson after the draft.

Skinner faces an uphill battle to a roster spot.

“Skinner is certainly a player who is on the roster bubble, yet he also has a chance to be the team’s third safety if he shows good coverage chops and discipline over the course of the summer,” Mile High Report’s Christopher Hart wrote on July 13. “There will be a fierce competition for the final backup spots behind Hufanga and Jones.”

Skinner’s unique physical profile will make him stand out during the Broncos’ training camp, but he must capitalize on the opportunity ahead of him.

Notably, in 2023, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called Skinner an “interchangeable safety with above average run support talent and the versatility for multiple coverages, and that the big-bodied defensive back should become an above average starter within a couple of seasons.”