Broncos QB Zach Wilson a Projected Fit for ‘Desperately’ Needy Rival

Zach Wilson spent the duration of the 2024 regular season as the Denver Broncos’ emergency third quarterback.

Wilson suited up for games. But he did not play one snap after the Broncos’ preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals. The offseason landscape has yet to fully develop. But Wilson has gone overlooked in discussions about the potential top options in free agency.

However, he could be fit with one recent Super Bowl champion: the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Rams desperately need a young quarterback to develop behind Matthew Stafford,” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote in an article updated on January 19.

Wilson completed 63.6% of his passes for 396 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions in the preseason.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets before the 2024 draft.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said they eyed the trade for a while. He also raved about Wilson’s progress during the offseason program and preseason. However, the Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick.

They chose Jarrett Stidham as QB2 during the season. That left Wilson – who is in the final year of a four-year, $35 million contract – to operate as the Broncos QB3.

The Broncos also declined Wilson’s $22 million fifth-year option, clearing his path to free agency.

“The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was inactive as an emergency quarterback for all 18 games,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on January 15. “Would expect Wilson to hit the market searching [for] a better play-time opportunity than there is behind Nix in Denver.”

Insider Floated Zach Wilson as Potential Option for Rams

The Rams’ 2024 backup options – veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett – did not inspire confidence. Garoppolo, 33, is also a free agent.

“With Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett behind Stafford on the depth chart, the Rams lack a high-ceiling developmental quarterback,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in September 2024, floating LA as a potential landing spot for the Broncos QB. “You can question whether Wilson is that, but if coach Sean McVay were to think he could work with Wilson’s game, who knows?”

There would be questions about Wilson working with Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The two were together in New York. According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt in January 2023, LaFluer grew frustrated with how limited of an offense the Jets had to run with Wilson compared to their other QBs.

However, Wilson would not be coming to LA to be the starter if Stafford returns. That would allow LaFleur to coach the offense he wanted while Wilson developed behind the scenes.

The Broncos could also get a compensatory draft pick if Wilson leaves in free agency.

The Rams, who won the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoff. Still, Stafford’s uncertain future could make the Broncos QB, Wilson, appealing to the Rams.

Broncos QB Zach Wilson a Worthy Flier for ‘Desperately’ Needy Rams

Stafford has two years left on his contract. But he is 37 years old and has discussed retirement. Solak predicted a trade for Eagles backup Kenny Pickett. The Rams have eight selections in the 2025 draft to use as currency. Seven of their picks fall between the third and sixth rounds.

However, they could sign Wilson in free agency with no additional cost. That would free up their draft capital for other needs.

There is also precedent from previous Jets QBs that suggests Wilson deserves an opportunity.

“Based on what’s happened with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, someone oughta roll the dice on Zach Wilson in 2025,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer posted on X in December 2024.

Smith made back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and 2023. That was six seasons after he last took a snap for the Jets.

Darnold made the Pro Bowl in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings; four years since he was a Jet.