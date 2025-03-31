Broncos Sign Former TD Leader to Replace Ex-No. 2 Pick QB in Free Agency: Report

Denver Broncos brass is in Palm Beach, Florida for the annual NFL owners meeting, and the prevailing topics are reviewing free agency and the upcoming draft. The Broncos, however, made news during the event, signing quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

“Sources: The #Broncos are signing former #Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to a 1-year deal,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on March 31. “He had multiple offers but chose Denver, seeing the best fit with HC Sean Payton and QBs coach Davis Webb, joining a room with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.”

Ehlinger, 26, threw for 166 yards and 1 interception with the Colts during the 2024 preseason.

Ehlinger led the Big 12 in touchdown passes at Texas in 2019, his junior season. He stayed one more season and was the No. 218 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

He has 573 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 63.4% completion in the NFL.

Ehlinger is coming off a four-year, $3.6 million contract and joins a QB room that includes Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in 2024, and Stidham, a fourth-rounder (No. 133) by the New England Patriots in 2019.

Sam Ehlinger Projects as Zach Wilson Replacement for Broncos

Nix is entrenched as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, especially coming off a historic rookie campaign. Stidham’s role is fairly secure – as much as one can be – as QB2 given his relationship with Nix and Payton and experience in the system.

However, the Broncos lost Zach Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Payton wanted to retain Wilson, but the QB sought greater opportunities with the Dolphins despite enjoying his time off the field in Denver.

“Off the field, Denver was a good opportunity for me to kind of allay the stresses of being an NFL quarterback and just trying to be perfect every day to, to spending more time with the guys in the locker room and growing that bond,” Wilson told The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad in an interview published on March 24.

“Just enjoying every single day of being there. So I think, I think that’s always an important aspect. And then it carries onto the field of you just being more comfortable.”

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets before drafting Nix in 2024.

The No. 2 overall pick and Ehlinger’s draft classmate, Wilson drew praise from Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton during his brief tenure. However, his opportunities were limited to the preseason as he remained the Broncos’ emergency QB3 during the season.

Broncos QB Situation Vastly Different From Sean Payton’s Arrival

Stidham is a veritable survivor, outlasting two quarterbacks who have far more experience than he does as starters in Wilson and former Broncos starter Russell Wilson.

The latter’s tenure featured viral social media moments, including with Payton, and ended with the Broncos taking on an $85 million dead cap hit with $53 million – both the most in NFL history – counting against them in 2024.

In two years, Payton has turned a once-toxic environment into one that other QBs want to join.

Ehligner does not have Wilson’s pedigree – Russell or Zach – and is unlikely to push Nix or Stidham, so the setup may suit him better.

The Broncos can take solace in knowing they now have a starter they have full faith in with Nix, a trusted backup in Stidham, and a project in Ehlinger, who has flashed his talents when given opportunities.