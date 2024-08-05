Broncos Looking to Trade for Former Potential Starter: Report

The Denver Broncos signed former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones in free agency, adding him to incumbent P.J. Locke in their retooled backend.

Where things were interesting, however, was behind Jones and Locke. Former fifth-round picks Caden Sterns (2021), Delarrin Turner-Yell (2022), and 2023 sixth-rounder JL Skinner were joined by undrafted free agents Devon Key (2023) and Omar Brown (2024) over the offseason.

The Broncos thinned the herd on Monday, August 5.

“The #Broncos have informed safety Caden Sterns of their plans to release him, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on August 5. “A fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2021, Sterns flashed potential during three seasons in Denver and should have options around the league.”

That anticipated interest in Sterns could create an opportunity for the Broncos to capitalize, and that is what they plan to do according to 9News’ Broncos insider Mike Klis.

“Broncos will release safety Caden Sterns if they can’t work out a trade today, source confirms,” Klis posted on X. “(Release first by @TomPelissero). Sterns was on pace to be a starter as early as 2022 but back to back season-ending injuries (hip then knee) curtailed his progress.”

Sterns played in 15 games as a rookie, flashing his potential with 2.0 sacks and two interceptions.

He has appeared in six games total since then. That includes just one in 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury two snaps into the season opener.

Caden Stern’s Exit From Broncos Could Be Good News for JL Skinner

Sterns opened the 2022 season starting three of the first five games in place of former Broncos safety Justin Simmons. A hip issue cut that campaign short.

Sterns was also hobbled during the offseason program and to start training camp.

“#Broncos don’t have much proven depth at safety behind Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke with Caden Sterns still out, but Sean Payton‘s encouraged so far w/youth,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X on July 25. “JL Skinner flashed a couple times today.”

Those flashes may have helped Payton and Broncos general manager George Payton make their decision.

Skinner appears poised for a significant bump in playing time.

“Releasing Caden Sterns shows how much the Broncos like JL Skinner,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted in reaction to the news. “He’s taken a very significant jump in training camp and could have a big role.”

Skinner logged one defensive snap in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. However, Turner-Yell has been sidelined in training camp by a knee injury he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

Turner-Yell is the most experienced of the projected backup safeties with 210 snaps in 2023.

Key played nine special teams snaps, but he got no run with the defense and Brown is a rookie. That could mean Skinner is in the pole position for the top backup safety role if he can continue with his strong training camp.

Broncos Still Unlikely to Reunite With Justin Simmons

One solution to resolve questions about the Broncos’ safety depth would be to re-sign two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons. He remains a free agent. However, the Broncos signed Jones to replace Simmons.

They have also already given Simmons’ No. 31 to rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who has flashed during camp.

A reunion with Simmons continues to look unlikely.

“Could be wrong, but I don’t think Sterns’ release is an indication that Justin Simmons is returning to the #Broncos,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman posted on X. “I think it’s an indication they’re higher on the other guys at safety (Skinner, DTY, Key).”

Jones has been sidelined in camp by a hamstring injury. But Brown and Key have had strong showings, which lessens the sting of cutting a once-promising player in Sterns.