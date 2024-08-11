Former Broncos Draft Pick Signs With Super Bowl Hopeful in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos will feature at least eight new Week 1 starters in 2024 after moving on from several players over the offseason, including franchise stalwarts like Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. One player whose journey never took off was Caden Sterns.

Sterns’ tenure came to an end when the Broncos cut him on August 5, per 9News’ Mike Klis.

Sterns quickly found a new home, agreeing to a contract with the Carolina Panthers. However, a failed physical sent Sterns right back into the free agency pool where he waited for his next opportunity. That opportunity has come with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Eagles signed former Broncos S Caden Sterns and released LB Shaq Quarterman,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 11.

The Eagles announced both roster moves but did not issue statements on either player.

Sterns is entering his fourth NFL season.

Originally entering the league as a fifth-round pick of the 2021 draft by the Broncos, Sterns logged 28 total tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, and 2.0 sacks. However, knee and hip injuries ended his season prematurely in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Denver cut him after re-signing P.J. Locke and signing Brandon Jones in free agency over the 2024 offseason to be the team’s starting safeties.

Depth options JL Skinner, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Devon Key, and Omar Brown have impressed.

Caden Sterns Looked Forward to Reuniting With College Teammate After Broncos Exit

The opportunity with the Panthers falling through came amid excitement from Sterns, who was set to reunite with cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. The two were college teammates for three seasons at Texas from 2018 through 2020.

“Welcome home brother,” Jamison posted on X on August 6 in the wake of Sterns’ deal with the Panthers.

“See ya soon brotha!” Sterns replied.

It was not meant to be, with Carolina waiving Sterns on August 8 after he failed his physical, per Panthers team reporter Kassidy Hill. Notably, 9News’ Mike Klis reported that Sterns had passed his exit physical with the Broncos, adding that such tests vary from organization to organization.

Sterns’ battle with injuries kept him off the practice field during training camp with the Broncos and kept him from building on the potential he flashed as a starter in 2022.

Caden Sterns Could Have Good Chance to Make Eagles’ Roster

Sterns’ fight for a roster spot is far from over. The Eagles have C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship ready as the starters. But their depth is lacking experience, consisting of second-year man Tristin McCollum and rookie undrafted free agent Andre’ Sam.

Even with his injury history, Sterns offers more experience on the backend for an Eagles team tied for the fifth-best odds at reaching the 2024 Super Bowl, per Fox Sports on July 17.

Their run to the 2022 Super Bowl is sandwiched by Wild Card Round exits in 2021 and 2023.

Sterns is coming off a four-year, $3.8 million contract. His new deal could be as cost-effective given his injury history. If he can stay healthy, Sterns can showcase what made him a potential starter coming into the 2022 season. That reality never fully came to be with the Broncos.