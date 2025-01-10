$96 Million Pro Bowler Has 7-Word Reaction After Broncos Match Historical Mark

The Denver Broncos are set to start the postseason, but the accolades from their strong regular season are just beginning to pour in for Pat Surtain II and others.

The NFL announced the 2024 All-Pro Teams, and the Broncos came away with five members.

That ties the second-most in a single season in franchise history. The Broncos’ five are headlined by three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Surtain, with Marvin Mims Jr., Nik Bonitto, Quinn Meinerz, and Zach Allen joining him.

“For real?” Surtain asked the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi when the latter gave him the news of his latest accolade, 2024 First-Team All-Pro, on January 10. “That’s a huge honor, man.”

“All Pro is considered the most prestigious of postseason team honors because of its more objective voter base and, unlike the Pro Bowl, voting isn’t done until after all 17 games are played,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on January 10.

Maaddi asked Surtain if he had any personal goals entering this past season.

The former No. 6 overall pick did not specifically mention All-Pro. He did say that was one of them after learning about his making the team. This is Surtain’s second First-Team selection.

“I definitely have personal goals of mine, whether it’s being a better leader on the field, being the best version of myself. You hope the accolades come with it as well too. But at the end of the day, I think my main focus is … how can I level up each and every week? How can I attack my goals in a way where I’m not rushing it, but I’m just attacking it and staying consistent with the process?” Surtain told Maaddi. “That’s the main thing with me, is staying consistent with my goals and diligent towards my craft.”

Surtain’s approach played out as he planned. He was one vote shy of being unanimous.

“#Broncos CB Patrick Surtain received 49 of 50 first-place votes for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team,” Maaddi posted on X on January 10.

Quinn Meinerz Cashes In on All-Pro Status

Surtain’s draft mate – in a class that also included Broncos teammates Javonte Williams and Jonathon Cooper – Meinerz triggered escalators in his four-year, $72 million deal by earning his First-Team All-Pro selection.

“All Pro is what most teams use for incentives in player contracts. Which is fine by Meinerz,” Klis wrote. “By making first-team All Pro, Meinerz gets $1.5 million in escalators – an added $500,000 on his payouts for 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. So he will now make $11.945 million in 2025; $15.866 million in 2026 and $18.5 million in 2027.”

Meinerz stands to make even more if he keeps up his strong play.

Surtain inked a four-year, $96 million extension with the Broncos during the 2024 offseason.

There are no escalators in the deal. But his salary for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons will lock in on the fifth day of the season prior, per Over The Cap.

Bonitto triggered an escalator in his four-year, $5.8 million pact. He was the NFL’s third-leading sacker with a career-high 13.5 in 2024. He is in the final year of his contract and is poised for a significant raise.

Pat Surtain II, 2024 Broncos in Good Company After All-Pro Teams Announced

“The 1996 Broncos landed six All Pros: (first team) Alfred Williams, Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe and Gary Zimmerman; and (second team) John Elway and Steve Atwater,” Klis wrote.

“The 1978 Broncos also had six All Pro selections from five players: (first team) Rich Upchurch as both a punt returner and kick returner, cornerback Louis Wright, middle linebacker Randy Gradishar, and (second team) outside linebacker Tom Jackson and defensive end Lyle Alzado.”

As encouraging as matching those All-Pro counts is, the Broncos want better playoff results.

Both the 1978 and 1996 Broncos teams made the playoffs. Both were one-and-done, eliminated in the divisional round.

Reaching the Divisional Round would be a success for Surtain and the 2024 Broncos. Getting there means beating the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card. The Broncos are substantial underdogs entering the contest.