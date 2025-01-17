Hi, Subscriber

Pat Surtan II Sends 1-Word Reaction About Former Broncos Teammate After Deal

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Getty
Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Denver Broncos made several changes to their roster during the 2024 offseason, and more are sure to come in 2025. Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II inked a four-year, $96 million contract extension. Several teammates were not as fortunate.

One of them, former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson, was among that group.

Johnson did land on his feet, inking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There, he reunited with former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Steelers, like the Broncos, began their offseason early after losing in the AFC Wild Card. They have started reworking their roster. One of the moves was to re-sign Johnson on a futures deal, which drew a reaction from Surtain.

“Woe!!” Surtain captioned an Instagram story on January 17.

Johnson, 26, spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Broncos after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

He bounced between the practice squad and the active roster during his tenure. But he was able to produce when he saw the field more in 2023, with 284 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 receptions in 13 games, including two starts.

The Broncos cut Johnson at the deadline at the end of the preseason.

Johnson joined the Steelers practice squad, sporting a 1-9-0 line in three games. Per Over The Cap, he has signed a one-year, $1.1 million pact with the Steelers in free agency for 2025.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Needs More Help

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

GettyPat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos’ secondary received a significant overhaul in the 2024 offseason, seeing departures from Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons and several others.

They replaced Simmons with free agent signing Brandon Jones and installed Riley Moss opposite Surtain at cornerback. P.J. Locke, who took over for Jackson at safety in 2023 after the latter was waived, manned the same role this past season.

Jones worked out, grading out as the Broncos’ second-best defender, per Pro Football Focus.

Moss and Locke, however, ranked 27th and 29th out of 35 players in overall defensive grade and 19th and 25th in coverage.

Encouragingly, rookie fifth-round pick Kris Abrams-Draine ranked eighth overall and had the third-best coverage mark among the Broncos secondary behind Jones and Surtain. With 123 snaps across five games played, the sample size is too small to make final decisions.

Even if Abrams-Draine is the answer opposite Surtain, Locke’s spot is ripe for competition.

Broncos Could Have Options at CB Free Agency

Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

GettyJevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins walks to the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton could follow Surtain’s lead and receive contract extensions this offseason. Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $35.7 million in space before any moves.

Veterans like Charvarious Ward or Rasul Douglas could be options on the perimeter.

D.J. Reed could be a solution at nickelback if the Broncos were dissatisfied with Ja’Quan McMillian – No. 22 overall, No. 5 in coverage among Denver’s CBs – this past season.

Surtain is a strong starting point for the Broncos’ secondary. He was a key for the No. 3 scoring and No. 7 total defense in 2024. And Jones was a solid addition. However, the Broncos were 19th against the pass, underscoring the need to continue seeking upgrades at certain spots.

Jones’ former Miami Dolphins teammate Jevon Holland could make sense at safety.

Options might come cheaper. Moreover, the Broncos can continue building through the draft after their success this past season.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

