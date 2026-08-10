Broncos Raise Red Flag About Pat Surtain II, Wide Receiver in Training Camp

The Denver Broncos could have a new Pat Surtain II problem on their hands.

Monday and the work week began encouragingly enough for the Broncos, with several players returning to the practice field after navigating myriad injury issues. That included starting center Luke Wattenberg and Marvin Mims Jr.

It remains to be seen what the cause is, but there is certainly a new air of intrigue around Surtain, who is not the only potential reason for concern.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Goes Through Modified Practice

“Pat Surtain II is on the side field after stretch…,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Steven reported on X on August 10.

Stevens’ post led a series of them, all noting Surtain’s modified practice approach.

“Surtain joins rehab field group: Wattenberg, Mims, [Nate] Adkins, [Devon] Key, [Nick] Gargiulo, [Sean] Fresch, [Dasan] McCullough,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted.

Surtain–a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year–has been durable in his career. He missed the most games of his career in 2025, sitting out two contests.

Moreover, Broncos head coach Sean Payton suggested veterans could get rest days.

The Broncos have already taken a similar approach with Courtland Sutton, and they could be following that with Surtain.

That would be good news. The Broncos are still walking a tightrope with several players nursing ailments and limited in practice. The goal is to be healthy for Week 1 of the regular season, and the Broncos would be wise to err on the side of caution.

However, not every change in practice plans is created equal.

Another Broncos Wide Receiver Leaves Practice Early

Surtain’s practice could be explained away, but the Broncos also saw another wide receiver forced off the practice field due to an injury.

“Michael Bandy is headed back into the facility with training staff,” Gabriel said in another post.

Again, news of a player’s deviation from the standard practice plan drew plenty of attention. And while Bandy is a reserve, he is the third Broncos receiver who has had to leave practice early in the past week or so.

Mims is back, but was limited. Jaylen Waddle worked on the side, not in pads like his teammates were. Denver is feeling a part of training camp that all teams deal with.

They can only hope that the trend stops and reverses sooner than later.

The Broncos’ first preseason game is on August 14 against the Atlanta Falcons. They will almost certainly play their starters and other key players on limited snaps, if any at all. That creates a need for more depth on the roster.