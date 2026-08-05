$84 Million Broncos Star Leaves Practice as Injuries Mount

The Denver Broncos are teetering on being on high alert following the latest news out of training camp regarding Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle, the Broncos’ prized offseason acquisition–acquired via a trade with the Miami Dolphins–has quickly ingratiated himself with his new coaches and teammates, while also showcasing the dynamic speed Denver expects to open up their offense.

He cannot do that if he is not on the field, making Wednesday’s development intriguing.

Jaylen Waddle Exits Broncos Training Camp Practice Early

Waddle is a trade pickup, but he is also essentially the Broncos first-round draft pick this year, since that was the centerpiece of their deal with the Dolphins to land the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.

His mid-session departure drew attention.

“Jaylen Waddle walked into the Broncos locker room 30 minutes ago,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on August 5. “He has not come back out.”

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans also took note, posting, “#Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is now absent for second team period of camp today,” also corroborating that the veteran. “Went into locker room during 1-on-1 drills maybe 20-30 minutes ago and has not returned to practice field since.”

As more time passed, Waddle’s absence became more widely noticed.

“#Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle hasn’t returned to practice since he left the field and went into the building about 40 minutes ago,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted.

Waddle, who turns 28 in November, has not been injury-prone during his career, missing no more than three games in any single regular season. Moreover, he set that low mark two years ago, though he also has just one 17-game slate on his resume.

Losing him would be an undeniable blow on its own merit.

But the Broncos were already without WR1 Courtland Sutton for an undisclosed reason on Wednesday after he missed Tuesday’s session.

Sutton’s first absence was due to a veteran rest day, per Broncos head coach Sean Payton, adding intrigue around his second missed practice. Waddle, who is on a three-year, $84.7 million contract through 2028, could join Sutton on the sideline for the Broncos’ next session.

This story will be updated shortly…