‘Revered’ Broncos Playmaker Gets Reality Check After Changing Approach

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton wants a new contract. In a show of good faith, Sutton altered his approach in 2025 after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason in 2024.

Unfortunately for Sutton, the Broncos have other players they are expected to prioritize more than the 2019 Pro Bowler.

Moreover, the Broncos could already have a suitable replacement on the roster.

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on June 6 that Sutton is a “revered team captain.” The “staring contest” between the two sides last offseason and the “awkward compromise” they reached set the stage for the current impasse. This is despite Sutton’s “strong case to get paid.”

“He can ask for north of $25 million per season,” Renck wrote. “That simple request, if issued as a firm demand, could complicate matters.

“All-Pros Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen are considered higher priorities for extensions.”

Renck also wrote, “Sutton is a No. 1 [wide receiver] who is viewed as a No. 2.”

Sutton caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024. He set a new high for receptions, and his yardage and scoring marks are the second-best of his career. He was also quarterback Bo Nix’s top target by a wide margin.

Sutton has remained optimistic, but Renck posits, “It’s hard to see the Broncos rewarding three players before the season starts. It is not impossible. But it feels unlikely.”

Courtland Sutton’s Status Remains Uncertain

In March, 9News’ Mike Klis reported that part of Sutton’s motivation for attending the voluntary portion of the offseason program was anticipated contract discussions.

“The Broncos assured Sutton and his agent Jacob Presser during a meeting last month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis they would negotiate with them in good faith on a fair contract extension. It was understood the timing of those talks was expected to come some time after the draft,” Klis wrote. “In return, Sutton … offered his show of good faith by saying he would continue to lead from within the building when the Broncos return for offseason workouts.”

Sutton’s previous rumored asking price was below Renck’s suggestion. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in May 2024 that Sutton wanted to see his salary increase to “$15-$16 million range” on a new deal.

He is set to earn $13.5 million in base salary on an expiring two-year, $27.5 million deal.

In May, The Denver Post’s Luca Evans relayed comments from an anonymous NFL source about receiver contracts: “$20 million-$25 million is the new $10 million-$15 million.”

The No. 40 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Sutton is the team’s second-longest-tenured member behind only left tackle Garett Bolles. Bolles received a four-year, $82 million extension in December 2024.

Broncos HC Sean Payton’s History Looms Large for Courtland Sutton

Broncos general manager George Paton said at the 2025 combine that they view Sutton as a key part of their ongoing plan. Head coach Sean Payton echoed those sentiments. Renck wrote that Sutton “wants” and “likely deserves” another sizeable payday.

However, Renck also noted the Broncos could groom Devaughn Vele as Sutton’s replacement.

“In Sutton’s case, Sean Payton’s history of turning players like Vele into standouts works against him,” Renck wrote.

Renck cited former New Orleans Saints star Marques Colston. Like Colston, Vele was a seventh-round draft pick. He was also the Broncos’ second-most targeted wideout behind Sutton. He was the third-most-targeted player behind former starting running back Javonte Williams.