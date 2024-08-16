Broncos Could Jump Start Offense by Trading for $75 Million All-Pro

The Denver Broncos have a problem when it comes to running back, where there’s too many good players and not enough roster spots.

If the Broncos want to jump start their offense and ignite their rebuilding efforts, one move would be to leverage that glut of talent and get good value for at least one of those running backs via trade.

In this case, that would mean reuniting Denver head coach Sean Payton with one of his prized pupils by trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara, a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler, is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with the Saints, where he has two years remaining on a 5-year, $75 million contract extension he signed in Sept. 2020 but is seeking a restructured deal. He’s due to make $11.8 million in 2024 but his salary for 2025 — $25 million — makes his exit all but certain after the season.

The Broncos could create a trade package that sends last season’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, to New Orleans along with a 2025 6th-round draft pick obtained from the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2023 trade.

The Broncos, in turn, could sign Kamara to a contract along the lines of the 2-year, $16 million contract the Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry to before the 2024 season.

Breaking Down Kamara’s Value in Current Market

Outside of San Francisco 49ers running back and 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, the market for NFL running backs is in a downturn.

Kamara signed his current deal in a time when running backs hadn’t seen their value plummet like it has in the last few years. According to Spotrac, Kamara’s current market value is $7.7 million — in line with the deals recently signed by Henry and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

One look at Kamara’s production shows he still has high-level value and could very well be the missing component that helps other parts of Denver’s offense snap into place. Namely, by being a safety net for rookie quarterback Bo Nix and taking pressure off of downfield targets like wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

In 2023, Kamara had 1,160 yards of total offense — 694 rushing yards and 466 receiving yards — and 6 touchdowns. He did that despite missing 4 games, with 3 of those coming from a suspension after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Williams, by comparison, had 1,002 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns while playing in 16 games. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder has already posited that Williams should be on the trading block at some point in 2024.

“While Williams, a second-round selection out of North Carolina remains RB1 in Denver, the talent behind him has become overwhelmingly obvious,” Holder wrote. “And when teams continue to add talent at position that was initially looked at as set for the future, it raises eyebrows. Williams is still just 24 years old, but the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin and selection of Audric Estime (fifth round in 2024) could make Williams an expendable asset. Veteran Samaje Perine and 2024 UDFA Blake Watson also remain on the roster as notable names.”

Kamara, Payton Were Electric Combo With Saints

Kamara’s offensive output in 2023 represented a career low in total offense but continued a streak dating back to his rookie year in 2017 which has seen him pass 1,1oo yards of total offense for 7 consecutive seasons.

The combination of Kamara and Payton seemed almost unstoppable at times in New Orleans. Under Payton, Kamara earned both of his All-Pro selections and all 5 of his Pro Bowl nods, including being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

In 5 seasons with Payton as his coach, Kamara had 3 seasons over 1,500 yards of total offense and 2 seasons of over 1,300 yards of total offense and averaged 13.2 touchdowns per season over that stretch.