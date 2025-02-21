Broncos Trade Pitch Lands $64 Million All-Pro After Bo Nix Comments

The Denver Broncos are in a prime position to surround Bo Nix with more firepower for next season. A potential trade option like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers could help.

Samuel is a former All-Pro and Pro Bowler – both in 2021 – and Broncos head coach Sean Payton admitted the team could use a veteran wide receiver.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan suggested the Broncos trade a fourth-round draft pick for Samuels.

Broncos get:

Deebo Samuel

49ers get:

2025 fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall)

“Samuel may have his eyes set on the Broncos, judging how the receiver spoke about the organization earlier this offseason,” Sullivan wrote on February 19.

“Could he be one of those pieces? The Broncos could use another pass catcher to complement Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr., and Samuel would be a fascinating chess piece for Sean Payton at the ‘joker’ position. Given Samuel’s prowess to work as a traditional receiver and his ability to line up in the backfield, Payton could have a field day with him in his offense.”

Samuel, 29, caught 51 passes for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024.

He is heading into the final year of a three-year, $71.5 million pact with $64.5 million in career earnings. Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million in space this offseason.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Touts Broncos Amid Trade Request

Asked by Bleacher Report’s Liv Moods which team he could see doing something special in 2025, Samuel pointed to the Broncos, mentioning Nix and Pat Surtain II by name. He also noted the tall task of facing Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now, and defense is – it’s outrageous,” Samuel told Moods in a clip shared by B/R Gridiron on February 10. “You got P2 out there, who’s – I would say – the best at the position right now [and] probably been for the past two years. You got the other guy [Riley Moss] on the other side. I just think you need a couple more pieces, and it’ll be what they need to be. And just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year.”

Samuel’s comments followed remarks from Payton noting the Broncos could rank other positional needs higher, but that receiver was on the list.

However, Payton also touted the team’s young depth.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need.’ Yet, man, I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago [Mims].”

Red Flags Raised About Deebo Samuel

Samuel’s rushing attempts were down in 2023 and 2024 compared to the two seasons prior. Less usage there makes sense as he ages. But Samuel did take handoffs at a slightly higher per-game clip in 2024 than he did during the 2023 season.

Durability is a concern. Samuel has missed at least one game in every season of his career and multiple games in all but one campaign.

However, that is not the “one aspect” Sullivan believes could make the Broncos balk at a trade.

“The one aspect of this trade that could give the Broncos pause is the massive gap it would create on their draft board,” Sullivan wrote about his scenario. “They’d pick at No. 85 overall in the third round and then not pick again until No. 189 in the sixth round, as their picks are currently laid out. If they believe Samuel is the difference-maker to continue their ascent with Bo Nix, however, it could be worth the gamble.”

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck cautioned the Broncos against acquiring Samuel.

“Samuel is not the missing piece. He was an All-Pro in 2021. Only dogs age faster than receivers. Samuel is 29. He has averaged 731 yards and four touchdowns over the past three seasons, while being hurt and loud, unable to avoid conflicts with coaches and teammates,” Renck wrote on February 12. “Is he Sean Payton’s elusive ‘joker’? Nope.

“Even if the acquisition price was moderate — say, a fifth-round pick — he carries a $15.87 million cap charge. That means the Broncos would make a declining player their highest-paid receiver.”

Renck points to the looming decision on Sutton amid Samuel’s contract needs. Sutton is heading into the final year of an already-restructured two-year, $27.5 million contract.