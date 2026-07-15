Broncos Urged to Trade NFL All-Pro Marvin Mims Jr. to NFC Team

The Denver Broncos don’t have a diminishing asset in wide receiver and 2-time NFL All-Pro Marvin Mims Jr. The rub with Mims is that he’ll probably be worth about the same as he would be in a trade — barring injury — whether the Broncos trade him now or wait until the NFL trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Broncos should make the move now, before the season starts, and trade Mims to the Atlanta Falcons for a Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

With the Falcons, Mims could also be closer to receiving the 1 opportunity he’s been denied in Denver — the chance to be a regular, rotational wide receiver.

“The Falcons don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver,” Moton wrote. “Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets behind lead wideout Drake London. Atlanta can fill that role with outside help from a receiver who’s buried on the Broncos’ depth chart. Denver acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin have a strong rapport with quarterback Bo Nix. The coaching staff could look to develop second-year wideout Pat Bryant further. Mims knows this year could be his last in Denver. Atlanta can speed up the process and acquire him to address a glaring roster need.”

Marvin Mims ‘Irritated’ With Offensive Role

It turned out Mims views his 1st 3 seasons with the Broncos just like the rest of us.

Mims, it turns out, also thinks the Broncos should use him more on offense.

In some refreshingly honest comments to DNVR’s Zac Stevens in June, Mims opened up about his role as he heads into the final season of his 4-year, $6.06 million rookie contract.

Mims told Stevens he’s proven what kind of impact he can make on offense “over and over again” when given opportunities and knows that this could be his last year in Denver if he’s allowed to hit the open market in 2027.

There’s also the possibility that the Broncos might trade Mims if a team comes in with the right offer, and any of the younger wide receivers show they can take on a bigger role.

“Really, it’s just whatever the team needs from me,” Mims said. “Sometimes I’m not in the most fortunate situations. Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation. But at the end of the day, I’m blessed to be where I am. With this possibly being my last year, I’m just going to enjoy it to the fullest … we’ll see what happens. But if this is my last year, I’m looking forward to it with these guys because I’ve had a great time here in Denver the past three years.”

Unclear Why Broncos Don’t Use Marvin Mims

For a team so desperate for help at wide receiver over the last few years, it’s unclear as to why Mims hasn’t gotten a better chance to be the WR2 or even the WR3 because he has been so effective.

Mims has been nothing short of a valued playmaker in his 1st 3 seasons — he’s averaged 1,336 all-purpose yards each season, scored 8 total touchdowns, and only missed 3 games due to injuries. Mims has at least 1,100 all-purpose yards each season and racked up a career-high 1,510 all-purpose yards in 2025.

In a highly limited role on offense, Mims has 98 career receptions for 1,202 yards and 9 total touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Mims at the top of his list of potential trade candidates just 2 months out from the start of training camp.