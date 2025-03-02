Broncos Offseason Trade Proposal Lands $72 Million Pro Bowler

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed the team’s need to add a veteran at wide receiver this offseason, touting their young crop of options. However, a trade for former No. 64 overall pick DK Metcalf could be a worthwhile endeavor.

Metcalf’s future has come into question amid reports the Seattle Seahawks are entertaining offers. How competitive the Broncos could be with a trade offer for Metcal is unclear.

However, this Heavy Sports trade proposal replicates a recent deal that worked quite well.

Broncos get:

DK Metcalf

Seahawks get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 20 overall)

2025 third-round pick (No. 85 overall)

This deal follows the same framework as the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade with the Tennesse Titans for A.J. Brown. The Eagles traded picks Nos. 18 and 101 in the 2022 draft to the Titans for Brown that offseason. Brown has made two Pro Bowls and won the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Brown is seven months older than Metcalf.

However, Metcalf had more receiving yards and touchdowns over his first three seasons – the span before Brown was traded – and has continued to produce.

Acquiring him would give the Broncos a succession plan for Sutton, who turns 30 in October, and allow their younger receivers like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin to develop under less pressure.

WR Trade Would Come With Risk for Broncos

Metcalf turned 27 years old in December and is entering the final year of a three-year, $72 million contract. He caught 66 passes for 992 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. Metcalf would have ranked third, second, and second, respectively, in those stats on the Broncos.

He has posted at least 58 receptions, 900 yards, and 5 TDs every season since the Seahawks drafted him.

His track record could justify spending a premium pick on a player who will need a new contract.

Play

According to Stathead, the 6-foot-4 Metcalf ranks fifth in receiving touchdowns, 12th in receiving yards, and 16th in receptions in that span. Notably, 2024 was the first campaign in which Metcalf missed more than one game in a single regular season.

The Broncos must trade lightly. Current WR1 Courtland Sutton is heading into the final year of a two-year, $27.5 million deal. The two sides reworked the deal to end his holdout in 2024.

If there is a type of option that makes taking that risk worthwhile, Metcalf could be it.

DK Metcalf Mum Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

Metcalf has not publicly requested or hinted at wanting a trade from the Seahawks this offseason. Emerald City Spectrum’s Corbin Smith reported the Seahawks were not only entertaining offers but that they had one on the table from the Green Bay Packers.

“According to multiple sources with knowledge of ongoing discussions, while they aren’t actively shopping the player at this time, the Seahawks have spoken with the Packers, Patriots, and one unknown team extensively this week on Metcalf’s availability. The former All-Pro will be entering the final year of his current contract and carries a $31 million cap hit in 2025, which has led to suitors upping the ante trying to pry him away,” Smith wrote on February 28.

“Of the teams linked to Metcalf who have inquired this week, Green Bay is currently viewed as the strongest candidate to make a push to land to him. Aside from [Seahawks general manager John] Schneider’s close connection to the organization from previously working for them and his ties to general manager Brian Gutekunst, the Packers believe they have a formidable offer on the table that no other team can rival, including a high draft pick and a young receiver on a rookie contract as part of the proposed compensation, that has piqued the Seahawks’ interest during talks this week.”

Schneider sidestepped questions about trading Metcalf at the combine.

The fastest way for the Broncos to know where their potential offer would stand is to make it, and the Seahawks have at least left the door open for that to occur.