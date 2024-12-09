Broncos Urged to Sign $5 Million Replacement for Maligned Veteran

Levi Wallace #39 of the Denver Broncos looks on against the New Orleans Saints.

The Denver Broncos felt Riley Moss’ absence in their 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy – a former Bronco – posted record-setting stat lines in the contest, with Denver cornerback Levi Wallace catching the brunt of the heat. The calls for Wallace to be replaced during the game were rampant.

With time before the Broncos next take the field, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests targeting Dallas Cowboys practice squad cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

“Riley Moss missed the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, and it exposed a hole in the Broncos roster. Without the surprise breakout corner, they don’t have a starting option across from Patrick Surtain II. Levi Wallace was torched against the Browns for 164 yards and a touchdown,” Ballentine wrote on December 9.

It is unclear if Moss will be ready to return following the Week 14 bye.

“Signing someone from a practice squad might not actually be an improvement. But it would allow the Broncos to at least get a younger player who might have some untapped potential. Andrew Booth is a former second-round pick who is still just 24 years old.”

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who also took criticism for the game plan, ultimately benched Wallace for rookie Kris Abrams-Draine.

However, turning to Booth may not be the best route for the Broncos either.

Andrew Booth Jr. Has Failed to Match Production With Draft Slot

Booth has had a rough start to his career. The No. 42 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Booth made two starts in 23 games played entering the 2024 season. The Vikings traded him to the Cowboys for 2021 third-rounder Nahshon Wright in August.

Booth has appeared in three games with the Cowboys and has allowed all three of the targets thrown in his direction to be completed for 46 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Booth allowed 70% completion in 2023 and over 84% as a rookie.

A change of scenery often does wonders for players. However, Booth has continued to struggle despite already changing teams once and is part of a disappointing 2022 draft class for the Vikings.

Five of the 10 players they selected are still with the team, but their lone starter from the group, right guard Ed Ingram, lost his starting job to former Bronco Dalton Risner.

The question the Broncos would have to answer is whether Booth just needs more time.

Andrew Booth Jr. Could Be Flier for Broncos

Booth’s pre-draft profile not only describes an enticing physical prospect but also one that would need patience and tutelage from a coaching staff to reach his potential.

“A press/zone combo corner with good size and length, Booth plays with an urgent, competitive nature. He has the strength, balance and foot agility to press and slow the release. He has limited starting experience, though,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his profile in 2022.

“Booth has the ball-tracking and play strength to find and maintain top-dog positioning through catch tries. He’s more effective in off coverage underneath than tight man. He needs to play more football, but his ball-hawking instincts, burst to close and toughness in run support will be very appealing for zone teams looking for an upgrade at cornerback.”

However, the Broncos cannot simply sign Booth from the Cowboys’ practice squad to theirs.

He would either have to be released or they (Denver) would need to sign him to the 53-man roster. The former route seems out of the question since he is on the Cowboys’ roster. But the Broncos could make room on the 53-man roster by cutting Wallace with little at stake financially.

Booth is on a one-year, $225,000 practice squad deal. It is a far cry from the four-year, $8.3 million contract he signed as a rookie. Per Over The Cap, he has earned $5.9 million in his career.