Vikings Trade Former 2nd-Round Pick to NFC Rival in 1-for-1 Swap

The Minnesota Vikings have cut ties with one of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s top draft picks, trading 2022 second-rounder Andrew Booth Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Trade! The #Cowboys are sending CB Nahshon Wright to the #Vikings for CB Andrew Booth, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet pending physicals,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on August 9.

The team also announced the deal, making the transaction official.

ESPN’s Kevin Siefert added context to the decision to part with Booth, the No. 42 overall pick of his class, despite severe losses at the position.

“Wrote earlier this week on the thin nature of the Vikings’ CB position, and I don’t think I even mentioned Booth,” Seifert posted on X on August 9. “He has hardly seen action. He was the No. 42 overall pick in 2022 and never found his footing. Wright was a third-round pick in 2021. Notably: He’s 6-4.”

Booth, who turns 24 years old in September, saw 151 snaps in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. That was good for 13% of the Vikings’ total on that side of the ball. It was a step back from his snap share as a rookie when he saw 105 snaps in six games, good for a 25% mark.

Andrew Booth Jr. Lost Ground in Vikings’ Secondary Before Trade to Cowboys

He had already been passed up on the depth chart by fellow 2022 draft pick Akayleb Evans, 2023 draftee Mekhi Blackmon – who was lost for the season to a torn ACL – as well as newcomers in veteran Shaquill Griffin and even rookie Khyree Jackson before his untimely death.

Wright’s career high for defensive snaps in a single season is 128, which he set in 2022.

That also came in a career-low seven games played. He saw 51 defensive snaps with the Cowboys in 2022.

Wright, who turns 26 years old in September, figures to be mostly a special teamer. But the move also has some financial ramifications. Booth is in the third year of a four-year, $8.4 million contract and has a $2.2 million cap charge in 2024.

By trading him, the Vikings save $1.6 million with a dead cap hit of $805,150, per Over The Cap.

Wright is in the final year of a four-year, $4.7 million pact with a $1.2 million cap hit in 2024. The Cowboys cut $1 million and carry $210,154 in dead money by moving him.

In the end, the Vikings netted roughly $900,000 in savings. They had $18 million in cap space before the deal, per Over the Cap.

Insider Offers Ominous Outlook For Vikings’ 2022 Draftees

Booth could be just the first of the Vikings’ 2022 class who is on his way out. Seifert identified two others who are already trending in the wrong direction.

“The Vikings drafted 3 defensive players in the first 66 picks of the 2022 draft,” Seifert said in a follow-up post. “Andrew Booth (42) was traded today after playing 11% of defensive snaps. And to this point in camp, there is no evidence that Lewis Cine (32) or Brian Asamoah (66) will have defensive roles in 2024.”

Although Evans is a backup on the initial depth chart, he started 15 games in 2023.

Second-round pick Ed Ingram has developed into a starter at right guard. Running back Ty Chandler (fifth-round), receiver Jalen Nailor (sixth-round), and tight end Nick Muse (seventh-round) all remain on the roster.