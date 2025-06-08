Broncos Playmaker Projected for Breakout After Attention-Grabbing Display

The Denver Broncos’ search for a second option for Bo Nix in the passing game behind current WR1 Courtland Sutton may already be resolved thanks to Devaughn Vele.

Vele was the No. 235 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

After finishing behind only Sutton in the receiver room in targets and receptions, and third among the group in yards, Vele is primed to be the Broncos’ “breakout star,” per the Denver Post’s Troy Renck.

Renck wrote on June 6 that Vele arrived in the spring with “clear intent” and was “determined to open eyes and change minds,” and that “few players have looked better” this offseason.

“When you think, you stink, the saying goes in sports. And Vele’s mind has clearly slowed down at the start of Year 2,” Renck wrote.

“The prediction of a big season for the former Utah star doesn’t make sense given the roster. But witnessing Vele’s sticky fingers and sharp routes raises the question: What if contract talks with Courtland Sutton do not result in an extension? Vele definitely looks like a long-term answer as his replacement.”

Renck noted there have yet to be any contract talks between the Broncos and Sutton’s camp.

Broncos WR Devaugn Vele Draws Comparisons to Super Bowl Champion

Renck cited Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s history with developmental players like Vele, naming former New Orleans Saints star and Super Bowl champion wideout Marques Colston as an example.

Colston was the No. 252 pick in 2006. He burst onto the scene with back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard campaigns, crossing the mark six times in his first seven seasons.

He also logged at least 5 touchdowns in every season of his 10-year career.

Vele posted a 41-473-3 line as a rookie, missing four games during the regular season with a rib injury. He averaged 4.0 targets and 45.1 yards per game over his first eight appearances while drawing five starts.

Vele was also playing alongside a fellow rookie in Nix. Colston played with Drew Brees, who had already earned Pro Bowl status entering his sixth NFL season.

Nix could have been a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but he turned down the opportunity to rehab.

Broncos Young Receivers Drawing Strong Early Reviews

Vele is entering his second NFL season, but will turn 28 in December, making him inexperienced despite his high maturity level. Fortunately for the Broncos, their younger wideouts have also shown well during the offseason program.

Renck named 2023 second-rounder Marvin Mims Jr. Payton mentioned Vele’s draftmate, Troy Franklin Jr., also made several plays during the early portion of the offseason program.

The growth Vele and the youngsters have shown from last offseason is key.

The Broncos have a looming decision on Sutton, who is on an expiring two-year, $27.5 million contract. They could prolong that decision into training camp. When they put the pads on, they can get a better idea of just where their youngsters stand.

What that means for Sutton is unclear. It is a positive potential development for the Broncos. They must also address 2024 All-Pros Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen’s contracts.