Broncos Legend Von Miller Teases Signing With Hated NFC Team

Perhaps Von Miller is headed toward a different type of reunion — and not the 1 Denver Broncos fans were hoping for.

The 37-year-old edge rusher, 7-time NFL All-Pro, and Super Bowl MVP seemed to tease that he was signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in a pretty direct way — posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram stories of himself in a Dallas Cowboys jersey wearing the No. 24 he wore for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Miller used “They Don’t Know” by Paul Wall as the music over the photo, only further adding to the mystery.

“Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, is a Texas native and played for Texas A&M. He played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

It’s getting really close to when Miller signed with the Commanders in 2025 as well — he signed on July 16, 2025, and celebrated by posting … you guessed it … a picture of himself in a Commanders uniform.

Von Miller Open About Wanting Return to Broncos

Throughout the offseason, Miller has been open about his desire to return to the Broncos.

“The type of room that we would have, outside linebackers–me, Nik Bonitto–we would be a force. Whatever coach that we have going on, I would just contribute to that, the defense that we would have. I would love to bring back those Super Bowl 50 vibes,” Miler told reporters at a charity event on May 27.

“I would love to assist and be a vice president to Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton. I’ve been the guy. And also, I’ve been the vice president as well. I would love to contribute to us getting back to the golden era, and holding up that trophy, and confetti falling again. For me, my whole entire life, I’ve helped our guys be the best version of themselves. And I would love to do that, back here, with the Denver Broncos, back home.”

Tracking Von Miller’s Legendary Career

There would be some pretty incredible storylines with Miller if he actually signs with the Cowboys — mainly a return to his home state.

Miller 1st gained football fame as a superstar at DeSoto High School in the Dallas suburbs before becoming the No. 2 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, where he was a 2-time All-American and Butkus Award winner.

Miller owns 1 of the greatest individual performances in Super Bowl history in the Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection and 6 tackles.

Headed into his 16th NFL season, Miller has 138.5 career sacks and is just 3.0 sacks from the No. 10 spot on the NFL’s career sacks list. Miller also won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season and played 3 seasons for the Buffalo Bills from 2022 to 2024.