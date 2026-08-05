Broncos Get Promising Follow-Up on Jaylen Waddle Injury

The Denver Broncos can exhale a little bit more. With Sean Payton already taking the sting out of Jaylen Waddle exiting practice early on Wednesday, new insider intel is bolstering the Broncos’ head coach’s claims.

Waddle departed at least 40 minutes early, heading inside with a Broncos trainer, and did not return for the remainder of the session.

Payton’s comments had an ominous familiarity to them, but Waddle avoided the potential jinx.

Broncos Insider: Jaylen Waddle Expected to Be Good to Go

Firsthand accounts poured in following Waddle’s exit, with those in attendance learning from Payton that the receiver was battling “muscle tightness” and that he suspected the new Broncos star would be “fine.”

“I’m told by a source that Waddle will be ‘good,’” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on August 5.

“Appears the Broncos avoided something serious with their star WR.”

The Broncos surrendered a package headlined by their 2026 first-round draft pick, and took on Waddle’s three-year, $84.7 million contract in their trade with the Miami Dolphins for the former sixth-overall selection (2021).

Waddle’s durability has never been a significant issue in the past, despite him being a smaller/shorter receiver.

Still, it was an ominous sight for at least the duration of the day’s practice session.

The Broncos entered the day with center Luke Wattenberg, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton sidelined. They had several other players who missed the session, too.

This story will be updated shortly.