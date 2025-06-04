Broncos WR Could Have ‘Pro Bowl Potential’ With More Touches

It’s there for the taking for second year Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin. In the most literal sense, he just needs to go out and grab it.

After a frustrating rookie season that ended with Franklin scoring a touchdown in a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 2024 fourth round pick (No. 102 overall) might be able to tap into what could be Pro Bowl potential with more touches in 2025.

Franklin wasn’t totally a non-factor in 2024 — he had 30 touches for 273 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns — but struggled to assert himself in a crowded pack of wide receivers behind star Courtland Sutton.

Now, Franklin enters 2025 in a battle with fellow wide receivers DeVaughn Vele, Marvin Mims and possibly rookie Pat Bryant to firm up roles behind Sutton in head coach Sean Payton’s offense.

That group will also have to deal with a revamped role for the tight end position with 2-time Pro Bowler Evan Engram in the fold and, possibly, a breakout star in rookie running back and 2025 second round pick (No. 60 overall) RJ Harvey.

“Mims, Vele and Troy Franklin, who scored Denver’s lone touchdown in the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills, could rightly envision themselves having ‘ascensions,’ as Payton put it, in the Broncos’ offense this season,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on June 3. “But the math suggests the Broncos can’t ramp up production for all three targets while building more of the passing game around Engram, incorporating Bryant and continuing to feed Sutton at a high level. So how will the distribution shake out?”

Franklin’s 43-yard touchdown reception from Bo Nix also made a bit of NFL history as the first rookie to rookie touchdown in NFL playoff history.

Troy Franklin with the touchdown from Bo Nix to start the game, Broncos start off hot vs Bills 👀 pic.twitter.com/zbKgZXvgwu — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 12, 2025

Franklin Has Distinct Advantage in Nix Connection

If we give Franklin the benefit of the doubt in terms of needing one year to learn what it takes to face an NFL defense, then he has a distinct advantage in terms of how he might improve in 2025. That advantage lies with Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, who Franklin played with for 2 record-setting seasons at the University of Oregon.

Nix transferred to Oregon from Auburn following Franklin’s true freshman season in 2021 and the 2 formed an almost instant connection with 61 receptions for 891 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022 followed by 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility to see Franklin, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, becoming a player with production similar to Tennessee Titans wide receiver and 3-time NFL All-Pro Tyler Lockett.

Franklin Can’t Get Off to Another Slow Start

The key for Franklin in 2025 is going to be avoiding a slow start like he did in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski ranked Franklin at No. 4 on his list of the NFL’s worst rookies after the first 4 games.