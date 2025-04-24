Former Broncos QB Zach Wilson Makes Historic Decision After Joining Dolphins

The Denver Broncos would not have offered Zach Wilson the opportunity to start in 2025, not so long as Bo Nix is healthy and they can help it.

Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins, returning the former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2021 to the AFC East. In one of his first acts as a Dolphins QB, Wilson has made a historically significant decision.

The 25-year-old will wear No. 0 next season, per the Dolphins’ graphic on X on April 23.

🎥 Zach Wilson on why he signed for the Miami Dolphins: "What's not to like?… you've seen how Tua's development has gone too since [McDaniel] has been there. I think I'm just excited to be with those guys." (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/KHR2dSrXqX — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 25, 2025

Wilson becomes just the second quarterback in NFL history, joining former Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 pick in 2016 by the Tennessee Titans.

That makes Wilson the first Dolphins QB to ever don the digit in franchise history.

Notably, Wilson may have had to offer some form of compensation for No. 0, as players often do, had he remained with the Broncos. Broncos starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is the current owner.

Number Change Sidenote to ‘Real Question’ About Former Broncos QB Zach Wilson

“Wilson inevitably will be asked about his decision to don the only non-positive number on the menu of options. Until, that is, the NFL comes to its senses and embraces a return of 00, worn in the past by players like center Jim Otto and receiver Ken Burrough and halfback/defensive back Steve Bagarus,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on April 23.

“Whatever the number, the real question is whether Wilson becomes the third quarterback since 2013 who busted with the Jets before thriving elsewhere, whether in Miami or his next destination.”

Broncos general manager George Paton certainly believes Wilson has “starter tools all over.” Paton also said Wilson can “throw it as good as anyone.”

“He has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world,” Paton told reporters in August 2024. “He’s smart, he’s a great kid, he has starter traits all over. I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton worked to retain Wilson to no avail.

The head coach said in 2024 that the team had worked on the predraft trade that brought Wilson in from the Jets for some time before executing the deal.

Zach Wilson Makes Dubious Short List

Wilson, who did not take a regular-season snap for the Broncos, owns a 12-21 career record. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns, 25 interceptions, and a 73.2 passer rating.

Wilson is also the sole No. 2 overall pick since 2016 who has failed to earn at least one trip to the Pro Bowl.

That includes C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels, the 2023 and 2024 No. 2 picks, respectively.

Zach Wilson is the only second-overall pick since 2016 not to be named to a Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/HkOKYn59ZQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 23, 2025

Wilson is on his third team in four NFL seasons. He spoke candidly about his journeyman status and desire to change that narrative.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a journeyman. But I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever the opportunity comes. And so, just trying to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can and then you know hopefully at some point you can get that opportunity to show what you can do,” Wilson told The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad in an interview published on March 24.

“It’s just the ability to step in and make the offense feel like nothing’s changed. From a leadership standpoint, just command of the huddle, getting guys the information they need on each and every play.”