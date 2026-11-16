Lions Send Singular Message Amid Hutchinson, Campbell Updates

The Detroit Lions keep losing their best players to injury, then winning big games in spite of it.

That was true when All-Pro inside linebacker Jack Campbell went down with a scary neck injury against the division rival Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field a couple of weeks ago, and it came to fruition again after Aidan Hutchinson inexplicably tore up his knee via a non-contact injury while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye against the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday.

Campbell continues to rehabilitate with no timeline for his return, though some analysts have begun to speculate that a return to action before the end of the regular season is not entirely out of the question, though still probably unlikely.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson’s injury wasn’t as dire in terms of the potential lasting impacts, but new information emerging on Monday, November 16 indicates that his 2026 campaign is over as a long road of rehab begins for the All-Pro defensive end.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network appeared on “Good Morning Football” Monday morning and reported that the team believes Hutchinson tore his ACL, and there may also be other damage to different ligaments inside the joint.

“It seems that Hutchinson is also out for the season,” Rapoport said.

But head coach Dan Campbell said that potentially and/or likely season-ending injuries to perhaps the best two players on his defense have not dampened the spirits of the rest of the locker room.

“We’re a resilient team that has embraced overcoming adversity,” Dan Campbell told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on the team’s trip back from Europe Sunday. “This team doesn’t want to clear obstacles, it wants to bust right through them. They make no excuses. We’re learning to win in different ways by playing complementary ball.”

Lions Welcomed Back Safety Brian Branch, Fellow DB Kerby Joseph Could Be Next

Dan Campbell also spoke about his most recent interaction with Jack Campbell during his postgame press conference in Munich on Sunday.

“He’s in good spirits and he continues to get better every day,” Campbell said. “I did not get into details of this trip, just wanted him to know still thinking about you and stay the course.”

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Detroit has welcomed back safety Brian Branch following his torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered in December of 2025. Despite suffering a concussion against the Vikings in his second game back, Branch has not missed a contest and has started all four games since his return.

Kerby Joseph, Branch’s fellow safety, continues to ramp up after a lingering knee injury robbed him of 11 games last season and has kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2026 campaign up until now. The Lions have to make a decision on Joseph by Tuesday, either activating him to the 53-man roster or sending him back to the season-ending injured reserve list (IR).

Lions’ Offense Good Enough to Carry Team Amid Injuries to Top Defensive Stars

Regardless of what happens with Joseph, the Lions are going to require players with less stardom to step up on defense down the stretch, while also relying on their superstars on offense to carry the load.

Luckily for Detroit, the team has plenty of those.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to shred the league, as he produced 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against New England in Week 10. As of Monday, Gibbs is leading the NFL in carries (199), rushing yards (1,000), rushing TDs (11) and first downs gained on the ground (64). He also has 41 catches for nearly 400 yards and two scores.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has added 65 receptions for 755 yards and seven scores in what could be his fourth consecutive All-Pro campaign. Meanwhile, Jared Goff continues to run the show beyond efficiently from under center.

The Lions (7-2) are currently in a three-way tie atop the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings, who they’ve already beaten once, and the Chicago Bears. Detroit still has two games against Chicago remaining on the schedule, with the first coming at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.