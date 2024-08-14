Lions Urged to Shop Versatile Veteran for ‘Sneaky’ Return on Trade Market

Veteran running back Craig Reynolds has been a valuable contributor to the Detroit Lions offense the past three years. But this preseason, he could be most valuable as a trade candidate.

At least that’s what Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler suggested on August 14 when he named the veteran running back the top trade candidate for the Lions during the 2024 NFL preseason.

“With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs fully entrenched as the starters, and rookie fourth-rounder Sione Vaki now in the mix for carries, Reynolds’ role looks to be minimal this fall,” wrote Fowler.

“Moving Reynolds could open up roster spots for younger players at other positions. He also could return a sneaky amount of value with teams consistently looking for versatile depth pieces at the running back position.”

Reynolds didn’t start any games during the 2023 season, but he provided valuable depth last October when both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs were dealing with injuries.

Reynolds has rushed for 515 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry in his 5-year NFL career.

Could the Lions Trade RB Craig Reynolds?

Reynolds’ tenure with the Lions dates back to 2021, which was Dan Campbell’s first season in Detroit. He’s the longest-tenured running back on the team’s roster.

Reynolds began his career as an undrafted free agent for the then Washington Redskins. He didn’t play at all on offense as a rookie and received just 3 offensive snaps in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But in all three seasons with the Lions, Reynolds has played at least 116 offensive snaps. In 2023, he rushed for 179 yards and 1 touchdown while also catching 5 passes for 47 yards.

Reynolds has also played a vital role on special teams. Last season, he played a career-high 211 special teams snaps.

But in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Lions selected Utah’s Sione Vaki. In college, Vaki played both safety and running back, making him a candidate to take a depth running back and special teams role in Detroit.

Vaki looked impressive in a small sample out of the backfield in Week 1 of the preseason. He ran for 29 yards on just 4 carries, rushing for more yards than any Lions player besides quarterback Hendon Hooker. Vaki had a 15-yard and 9-yard run in the contest.

He also recovered a fumble while trying to make a tackle after an interception on offense.

While Reynolds has been a useful veteran in many situations for the Lions, Vaki could offer even more versatility, making Reynolds expendable.

Lions RB Depth Heading Into 2024 Season

Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury at practice following Week 1 of the preseason. But Campbell implied during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on August 14 that the injury is nothing serious.

With a healthy Gibbs and Montgomery, the Lions have a deep running back room. Behind Reynolds and Vaki, Detroit has veteran running backs Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight and Jake Funk also on the 90-man roster.

All three of those running backs ended the 2023 season with the Lions. Jefferson and Knight finished the year on injured reserve but were on the team’s practice squad prior to that.

Only Knight appeared in a game for the Lions last year. But Funk dressed in four contests for the Indianapolis Colts.

Gibbs and Montgomery are going to receive a bulk of the workload in the Lions backfield this fall. So having a RB3 who can contribute at safety and on special teams might be more valuable than Reynolds’ veteran experience.

That especially could be true if the Lions have the ability to turn to veteran running back experience on their practice squad.

But if injuries to either of the team’s top two running backs are a concern, then it’s probably a lot less likely that the Lions will consider Reynolds a trade candidate even if he could net more than expected to a deal.