Detroit Lions Likely Secure Backup Quarterback, Kicker After Chiefs Win

The Detroit Lions took on the Kansas City Chiefs August 17 on the road for their second preseason game of the 2024 season. The Lions pulled off a last-second win against the Chiefs, but what’s even more important is that the action on the field likely helped Dan Campbell and his coaching staff seal the deal on a backup quarterback and kicker.

Detroit Lions’ Likely Backup Quarterback

Play

Let’s start with the quarterback. Nate Sudfeld had a solid showing against the Chiefs, but it’s becoming apparent that the offense performs better with Hendon Hooker at the helm. In the second half, Hooker came off the bench and missed on two passes out the gate. But, he was almost pure gold from then on and helped the Lions secure a 24-23 win.

Hooker also rushed for a 7-yard touchdown, which helped the Lions come close to the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. It was a rousing end to the game, with Hooker completing a pass to Tom Kennedy, which moved Detroit into position for a 43-yard field-goal attempt with just 2 seconds left on the clock.

Let’s hope Jared Goff stays completely healthy this season, but if not, based on this preseason performance, Hooker is likely the guy who will get the tap on the shoulder to step in. Of course, time will tell, but the preseason games have only made Hooker’s case stronger.

Detroit Lions’ Likely Kicker

When Hooker moved to get the Lions within a few points of a victory with 2 seconds remaining on the clock, Campbell called on former UFL kicker and current Lion Jake Bates to make the 43-year field goal attempt.

After Michael Badgley’s unfortunate season-ending injury, it’s seemed Bates would be the obvious choice for a kicker going into the new season. This preseason game only solidified that more. Most recently, he was extra impressive when Bates nailed a 53-yard field goal in the Lions’ preseason opener against the Giants.

Bates had another strong game against the Chiefs. In the first half of the matchup, Bates completed a 55-yard field goal that appeared it could have gone even further. However, he hit a rough patch following wide receiver Kade Davis’ 61-yard touchdown, when Bates was unable to make the extra point. While there’s no denying that Bates is a talented kicker, his inconsistency is a concern. One moment, he’s making long field goals, and the next, he can’t add an extra point to the board.

Some of those concerns were put to rest when Bates came back strong in the second half. He completed a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter and then scored the game-winning 43-yard field goal. In the end, he went 4-for-4 on field goals. With those stats, there’s really little question that Bates has sealed the deal on being the Lions’ starting kicker. Let’s hope he can exercise out some of those demons that have him missing random points and field goals before the regular season, though. It’s also worth noting that both Bates and Hooker are favorites among NFL analysis who saw the Chiefs game.

The Detroit Lions’ 2024 regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time at Detroit’s Ford Field against the Los Angeles Rams.