Lions Host Former 4,000-Yard Quarterback Despite Josh Dobbs News

The Detroit Lions acted quickly to sign Josh Dobbs as a backup quarterback Sunday. But that didn’t stop the Lions from trying out two signal-callers, including former Fresno State star Jake Haener.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Lions invited Haener, along with quarterback Jack Plummer, for a tryout. Additionally, the team hosted two wide receivers and four defensive players, including veteran defensive back Trevon Diggs, for tryouts Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints selected Haener at No. 127 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That was after he was a two-year starting quarterback at Fresno State.

During the 2021 Fresno State campaign, Haener threw for 4,096 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his final college campaign, the quarterback saw his completion percentage rise to 72%. His interceptions also dropped to three although overall, his production decline.

The Lions could be in the market for another quarterback because veteran Teddy Bridgewater stepped away from the team officially Sunday. Detroit placed Bridgewater on the retired/reserve list.

Lions Host Quarterbacks Jake Haener, Jack Plummer for Tryouts

Of the two signal-callers in Detroit for tryouts Sunday, Haener was the most experienced.

Haener appeared in eight games with the Saints during the 2024 campaign. He attempted passes in seven of them, most notably going 9-for-17 with 122 passing yards in Week 8 of that season.

Haener also started a game and nearly led the Saints to a victory against the Washington Commanders. He went 4-for-10 with 49 yards and an interception in a 1-point loss.

The quarterback started his college career at Washington in the Pac-12. But after not playing much for two years, he transferred to Fresno State.

Haener became the Bulldogs starter midway through the 2020 campaign. In three seasons from 2020-22, he threw for at least 2,000 yards every season.

He posted a career-best 8.7 yards per attempt average in 2020 and career highs in yards and touchdowns during 2021. During his final season, his completion percentage rose while the interceptions dropped.

Haener was with the Saints until the end of the 2025 campaign. In February, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they waived him on May 4.

Most of Plummer’s professional football experience has come in the UFL. He played for the Orlando Storm this past spring.

Plummer spent the 2024 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. He’s never played in the NFL regular season.

At Louisville in 2023, he finished his college career throwing for 3,204 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Lions Host Tryouts For Several Defenders Sunday

Backup quarterback is the most immediate need the Lions have on their roster. But they have looked for defensive upgrades and depth throughout the summer. That continued Sunday as well.

In addition to the quarterbacks, the Lions hosted linebackers Amari Burney, Milo Eifler and Amen Ogbongbemiga along with Diggs for tryouts. Shortly after the tryout, the Lions signed Ogbongbemiga.

That signing was the biggest takeaway from all the tryouts. But Diggs was the biggest name. A former first-team All-Pro cornerback who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs is searching for his next NFL team.

The Lions could still add Diggs. But on Sunday, the team signed fellow defensive back Ryan Cooper to the training camp roster.