Detroit Lions Hold On To NFC and NFC North Crown

The Lions did it. #1 seed. 15-2. The best record in franchise history. The Bye week. The Detroit Lions, after a season of firsts, are the top seed in the NFC and are gearing up for the playoffs after defeating the division rival Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to claim their second straight divisional title.

As the Lions celebrate their top seed, the Minnesota Vikings fall to 14-3 and will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round. They will become the first 14-win team to be a fifth seed and underdog. One of the most anticipated games in NFL history lived up to the hype in the first half, before Detroit took over and showcased one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.

This was a physical game. The hits throughout the night on both teams were devastating, including an early shot on Jahmyr Gibbs worth of a Mortal Kombat X-ray. Slowing the game down, clock management… this was a masterclass of coaching as two teams who are relatively evenly matched traded blows. This was not going to be an easy game, and though it wasn’t either teams’s best game, they both brought a fight.

Having the first possession, the Lions were tested by the Viking defense, as it forced an early punt, but Detroit stepped up on defense, pressuring Darnold immediately with a big hit from Jack Campbell. Detroit immediately answered with a Gibbs touchdown, ending the 1st quarter 7-0, Detroit’s favor.

Second quarter, though the defense is depleted, Detroit came up with the major goal line stand, forcing Minnesota to turnover on downs at the 3-yard line. Vikings would respond with an interception which lead to a field goal. After another goalline stand forced Minnesota to another field goal, Detroit marched downfield in mere seconds to get the field goal to end the half 10-6.

Third quarter, the Vikings started the half with the ball and were able to march it down to the 2-yard line, before turning over on downs from a stout Detroit goal-line defense. After another Goff interception and injury to rookie CB Terrion Arnold, Minnesota had to settle for a 51-yard field goal, bringing the game within 1. From here out, it was all Detroit. The Lions played like Detroit, wearing down the defense with runs and hard offensive line screens until a 4th down pass from Jared Goff to Gibbs, to keep Detroit up. A missed 51-yard field goal on 4th and 3 ended the 3rd quarter 17-9 Lions.

15 minutes. Gibbs takes a big run in for a touchdown. 24-9. Vikings tried to get started on offense, but a big sack by Al-Quadin Muhammad forced another Minnesota punt. Detroit gets the ball back, marches it downfield, and fought for a fourth Gibbs touchdown. 31-9. The Vikings would try to get the ball back downfield, but couldn’t do much as Detroit would take over on downs with 4 minutes left. Minnesota wouldn’t regain the ball, and Detroit cruised to a 31-9 win.

The Detroit Lions will have two weeks to prepare for their next opponent. Players on both sides of the ball will have a chance to rest and hopefully get more starters back. Though this game decided the seeding, the job isn’t over yet. Now the goal shifts to a Super Bowl run.