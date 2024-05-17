Former Suspended Lions WR Back on Free Agent Market

The first NFL stint for former Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus after returning from suspension was short. The Buffalo Bills announced on May 16 that they released Cephus.

The Bills originally signed Cephus on April 28 according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. His stint with the team lasted two and a half weeks.

While short, it was still the first time Cephus was on an NFL roster since the league suspended him for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He missed the entire 2023 season with an indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games.

The league suspended Cephus, along with fellow Lions players Stanley Berryhill, C.J. Moore and Jameson Williams, in May 2023. Like Cephus, Moore received an indefinite suspensions. Berryhill received a 6-game suspension.

The Lions released all three players.

Williams also received a 6-game suspension which was reduced to four. Williams was not suspended a full season because he didn’t bet on NFL games.

On May 7, the Lions brought back Moore on a new contract. But Cephus will begin looking for a new job.