Lions Urged to Sign Former All-Pro Cornerback

The Detroit Lions appear to be making moves at safety to replace the injured Avonte Maddox. However, they have holes at cornerback, too. They have been connected to trade options like Joey Porter Jr., but the team could be looking at a more short-term replacement in free agency. One name that could end up being a good fit with the Lions is former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The former first-round pick was listed as one of the best cost-effective options the Lions could add at cornerback by Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

“White may be a guy the Lions can start on the outside immediately, and he’s someone Ya-Sin can still split reps with because I think Ya-Sin is better in that type of situation,” Payton wrote.

As Payton notes, this is not a long-term solution, and his best attribute might be cutting into the work of Ya-Sin rather than replacing him. Still, he has the talent to step in and make a contribution immediately.

Detroit Lions Could Sign CB Tre’Davious White

White was a first-round pick back in 2017. He was immediately thrown into the starting lineup for the Buffalo Bills and was second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

White spent his first seven seasons with the Bills. In his first five years, he started in 72 games and was named to the All-Pro team twice. In 2019, he was a first-team All-Pro, and in 2020 he was a second-team All-Pro.

Injuries came in 2022, and he only started in 10 games over the two seasons combined.

He started the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Rams, but did not fit and ended up with the Baltimore Ravens. He started in just four games.

In 2025, he was reunited with the Bills and started in all 17 games for the team. White was good, but is now entering his age 31 season, which is why he remained unsigned.

Lions Have a Need at Cornerback

The Lions are going to need to try to do something at cornerback. The team lost former first-round pick Terrion Arnold this offseason after he was arrested and released. They did not have the time to replace him and did not make a significant move to do so.

They went into the season with Rock Ya-Sin, who started six games for the team last year across from D.J. Reed. Reed is locked in as a starter, but has not been good in the first two weeks. Ya-Sin has struggled, and that has been expected.

There have been calls to bench him, and now that the Lions have a few extra days between Week 2 and Week 3, it would make sense for a move to be made.

They could start backup cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, make a trade for a bigger name, or sign a veteran with experience. If they look to the third option, White is likely their best player.