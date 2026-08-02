Green Bay Packers Writer Makes Strong Declaration on Kicker Situation

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines as Green Bay Packers training camp opened up this season is who the place kicker would be.

On July 31, the Packers announced their latest wave of roster moves, which included two kickers being released from the organization (Lenny Krieg and Lucas Havrisik).

The Packers drafted kicker Trey Smack with their sixth-round draft pick this April, and per all the latest reports (and depth chart), it’s clearly Smack’s job to lose.

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Recently, Green Bay Packers writer Jon Meerdink for ACMEPackingcompany.com (SBNation) declares that the kicker ‘competition’ is over:

“If this week hasn’t made it clear enough, let’s go ahead and say it loud and clear: Trey Smack is going to be the Packers’ kicker this year. Despite roster machinations that might have initially appeared to suggest otherwise, that seems to have been the case from the second the Packers traded up to snag him in the sixth round of this spring’s draft. The plan was always for Trey Smack to be the kicker, and nothing has changed on that front. Smack has the job, and barring injury or a truly insane collapse in camp, he’s going to keep it through the regular season.”

Meerdink does make several good points, and you don’t have to look far to realize Smack doesn’t even really have a competitor at the moment.

Over the weekend, the Packers released two kickers, and per the Packers’ depth chart, the only PK listed is Trey Smack.

It’s a little bit of a bizarre situation that the Packers are choosing to implement with the kicker situation. It was probably obvious to the front office that Trey Smack was always going to be the kicker (that’s why you drafted him), but he’s never kicked in the NFL before, and it’s usually smart to have some sort of competition to sharpen his abilities a bit.

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More on Trey Smack…

Meerdink also wrote (about the supposed ‘competition’):

“It seems like there’s a pretty obvious plan in the works here. Smack is going to be the kicker, but the Packers are either trying to avoid overworking him or developing their ready sheet in the event that they have to make a call at some point this season. And they want to be up to date on potential alternate kickers not because they don’t believe in Smack, but because even kickers need a break in training camp from time to time — and you can’t just go into a season blind, either.”

I don’t think it would shock anyone if the Green Bay Packers sign another kicker to their training camp roster in the next few days, just a bit bizarre that the declaration is already kinda made that Trey Smack is pretty much the guy no matter what.

The good news for the Packers is preseason games will be starting soon, so Smack can get put to the test in an ‘NFL’ atmosphere.

Trey Smack was the kicker at Florida all four years of his attendance. Overall, he made 53 of 64 field goal attempts in college (83%). As a senior at Florida, he made 18 of 22 FGA (82%), but he showcased a really strong leg for a collegiate player with multiple 50+ yard field goals and was eventually drafted, which is rare for a kicker.

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