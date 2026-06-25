Packers Hit With Crucial Lingering Question Heading Into Training Camp

We are just over one month away from the Green Bay Packers kicking off their 2026 training camp.

They had a productive few weeks of OTAs and mandatory minicamp in late May and early June. The Packers are looking to put it all together this season and make a run at Super Bowl LXI, but like most teams this time of year, they still have some things to work out.

Green Bay Packers Have Several Health Concerns Heading Into Training Camp

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky recently put a list together of four questions that are still lingering for Green Bay heading into camp. Among them were the health issues that a large portion of the roster is currently dealing with.

“On the final day of mandatory minicamp, 17 players were with the rehab group. That’s almost 20% of the Packers’ offseason roster. Of those players, 11 were either projected starters or expected contributors: Micah Parsons, Benjamin St-Juste, Isaiah McDuffie, Warren Brinson, Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave on defense; Aaron Banks, Zach Tom, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave on offense, plus return man Skyy Moore on special teams.”

Parsons is obviously the headline name of injured Packers, and he has already confirmed that he won’t be available to begin the regular season. Green Bay is also dealing multiple health problems along its offensive line.

“Parsons will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, and chances are he will start the season there, too. If that’s the case, the edge rusher will be out the first four games at minimum. On offense, the biggest concern is on the line, where guard Banks dropped out of minicamp for an undisclosed reason and right tackle Tom has been recovering from patella tendon surgery.”

Packers Banking on Young Core to Fulfill Potential in 2026

Every team has to deal with injuries. The Packers are fortunate if they are dealing with the bulk of their injury woes now instead of late in the season. At the end of the day, their success is going to come down to the development of their young core of players.

One guy Green Bay will be counting heavily on is wide receiver Matthew Golden. After an inconsistent rookie year — recording just 29 receptions for 361 yards and zero touchdowns — Golden is poised to take on a bigger role in the Packers’ offense in 2026.

Defensively, safety Evan Williams could establish himself as an All-Pro this season after breaking out in 2025. If not for being in the shadow of Xavier McKinney, Williams would probably be more well known. If Williams has another productive year, he’ll gain more recognition.

Another player to keep an eye on is running back MarShawn Lloyd. After an injury-riddled first two seasons, Lloyd recently stated he is finally healthy and ready to contribute.

“This is my first since I’ve been here — my first time that I went through OTAs fully healthy,” Lloyd said following mandatory minicamp. “That’s a big accomplishment. Coming in my rookie year when I did OTAs, battled a little bit of stuff. Last year, I battled a little bit of stuff throughout the OTAs and didn’t really get reps. This year, I was able to actually finally work out the whole time, took no days off. It was pretty good. Really, really good.”