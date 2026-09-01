Packers Pegged as Strong Landing Spot for Former Lions QB

The Green Bay Packers are essentially a lock to sign a third quarterback behind Jordan Love and backup Tyrod Taylor, the relevant question is who the team might pursue.

Green Bay did not claim a quarterback off the NFL waiver wire on Monday, August 31 after trading former QB3 Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins over the weekend. The Packers signed 13 players to the practice squad on Monday, but none of them were signal-callers either.

Bill Huber of ON SI explored some of the potential options at Green Bay’s disposal and named former Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker as one of the top names under the “reclamation projects” section.

“The Lions drafted Hooker in the third round in 2023 after he threw for 6,080 yards with 58 touchdowns and five interceptions during his two seasons at Tennessee,” Huber wrote. “In five college seasons, he added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He was 6-of-9 in three appearances for the Lions in 2024. This preseason, he was 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) for 89 yards.”

Detroit cut Hooker in August of last season. Since then, he has been a part of the Carolina Panthers organization, the New York Jets and, most recently, the Titans. Tennessee parted ways with Hooker on Sunday as part of its cuts to trim the roster to 53 players in favor of Cam Ward and Mitchell Trubisky.

Hooker will play the upcoming campaign at 28 years old.

Will Levis Another Strong Option for Packers in QB Room

Also released by the Titans on Sunday was former second-round pick Will Levis.

It just so happens that Levis was the first name Huber mentioned in his “reclamation project” section, one slot above Hooker. Levis was also the subject of a piece suggesting a QB candidate to Green Bay that was written on Sunday by the author of this very article.

To reiterate some of the points made in that argument, Levis has a strong arm and some of the same escapability with his legs that made Malik Willis a hit with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Love’s backup quarterback in 2024 and 2025.

The Packers benefited from trading a seventh-rounder to the Titans for Willis, a former third-round pick, two years after Tennessee drafted him. Willis also benefitted by reinventing himself before inking a three-year deal worth $67.5 million to become the Dolphins’ starting QB this season.

There is no reason to believe that LaFleur, Love and the Packers’ offensive infrastructure couldn’t provide a similar career revival to a similar quarterback in Levis who finds himself in a similar situation to Wills’s from two years ago.

Sean Clifford Floated as QB3 Option in Green Bay

Other signal-callers Huber mentioned Monday included a reunion with former Packers backup Sean Clifford or the signing of Kyle Trask, who the Carolina Panthers released over the weekend.

Taylor is old enough (37) that he doesn’t make sense in Green Bay as a longterm QB2 solution. As such, whoever the Packers land on should have some runway to the backup job in 2027, which could lead to another starting opportunity elsewhere in 2028 and beyond.

That would certainly suit Levis, and it might also prove the last chance for Hooker to make a long career for himself in the NFL.