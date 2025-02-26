Hi, Subscriber

Insider Reveals Packers True Trade Stance On Blue Chip DB After GM’s Comments

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Jaire Alexander
Getty
Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers‘ offseason talk has mostly concerned a certain star running back and starting cornerback trying to recruit top receivers alongside Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

Another consistent story line underpinning the franchise’s offseason moves is the future of current #1 cornerback and former All-Pro, Jaire Alexander.

At his NFL Combine press conference on Tuesday, Packers’ general manager, Brian Gutekunst, said to the media that whilst the team generally does not allow players to talk to other teams, he didn’t actively rule out trading the former 1st round draft pick, who has been the team’s best corner for over half a decade.

However, with news breaking on Wednesday from premier NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, it seems that the Packers may well be willing to trade Alexander.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More to follow…

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Insider Reveals Packers True Trade Stance On Blue Chip DB After GM’s Comments

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x