Insider Reveals Packers True Trade Stance On Blue Chip DB After GM’s Comments

The Green Bay Packers‘ offseason talk has mostly concerned a certain star running back and starting cornerback trying to recruit top receivers alongside Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

Another consistent story line underpinning the franchise’s offseason moves is the future of current #1 cornerback and former All-Pro, Jaire Alexander.

At his NFL Combine press conference on Tuesday, Packers’ general manager, Brian Gutekunst, said to the media that whilst the team generally does not allow players to talk to other teams, he didn’t actively rule out trading the former 1st round draft pick, who has been the team’s best corner for over half a decade.

However, with news breaking on Wednesday from premier NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, it seems that the Packers may well be willing to trade Alexander.

Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price. Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available. pic.twitter.com/rOF3qsBn1z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

