Packers Poach TE From Falcons With Luke Musgrave Likely Bound for IR

The Green Bay Packers are poaching a new tight end off another team’s practice squad ahead of Week 6’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals with one of their top options — Luke Musgrave — likely bound for the injured reserve list.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers signed tight end John FitzPatrick off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and to their 53-man roster on Thursday, October 10. The Packers’ official transaction wire on their website has not yet confirmed the move.

FitzPatrick — a 2022 sixth-round pick for the Falcons — missed his rookie season with an injury, but he returned in 2023 and played nine games for Atlanta, catching one pass for 12 yards. He also notched three total tackles while playing 83 special teams snaps.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on October 10 that the team will “more than likely” place Musgrave on injured reserve with the ankle injury that held him out of Week 5’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 2023 second-round pick caught five passes for 22 yards over the first five games for the Packers, making two starts.

FitzPatrick will now presumably step into the No. 3 tight end role for the Packers — one that should come with playing time on special teams — behind breakout starter Tucker Kraft and backup Ben Sims. If the Packers place Musgrave on injured reserve before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, he will not be eligible to return until Week 10.

Packers Also Add Tucker Kraft to Week 6 Injury Report

The Packers may now have a new tight end to reinforce the position for Week 6’s home game against the Cardinals, but they also have another injury to monitor for the game.

On October 10, the team added Kraft — their starting tight end for the past three weeks — to their injury report with a groin injury and limited him during Thursday’s practice. The Packers will still have one more practice on Friday to evaluate his condition, but it is possible his new groin injury could impact his game-day status against the Cardinals.

Kraft has been one of the Packers’ breakout stars through the first five games of the 2024 season. He has caught 16 passes for a second-most 218 yards and a team-high three touchdowns through the first five games of the 2024 season, scoring twice in Week 5’s victory over the Rams — including once on a 66-yard reception.

If Kraft’s injury limits him against the Cardinals, the Packers may need to call upon the newcomer FitzPatrick more than expected. No Musgrave or Kraft would also most likely force the Packers to promote Sims — who joined the team in 2023 — to the starting job.

Devonte Wyatt the Lone Other Packer Not Practicing

On a positive note for the Packers, the team only had two players not participating in Thursday’s practice between Musgrave and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Wyatt injured his ankle during Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has missed every practice since then. The 2022 first-rounder had been one of the bright spots on the Packers’ defense, tallying three sacks and six tackles for loss in the first four games. The Packers leaned on backup Colby Wooden against the Rams during Wyatt’s absence.

Otherwise, the Packers only had limited participants marked on their injury report: cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (groin) and Carrington Valentine (ankle), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), defensive ends Jonathan Ford (calf, still on IR) and Arron Mosby (shoulder), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), guard/tackle Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle).