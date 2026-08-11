Former National Champion Among 2 Packers Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers signed safeties Trey Dean and Tra Fluellen to add to their secondary depth. However, they did not make an official corresponding move until the next morning, when neither offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart nor tight end Drew Biber was around.

The team officially waived the two, who did not spend too much time with Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers Release Karsen Barnhart and Drew Biber

Barnhart was a UDFA in 2024 coming from Michigan. While he started for a national championship offensive line and followed his head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, he was unable to stick with the team.

He spent all of 2024 on the Chargers’ practice squad, but was released in 2025. Then, he spent time with the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squads. However, he did not finish the season with either.

The Packers signed him to the practice squad before Week 17. He spent the final three weeks of the year with Green Bay and signed a futures deal after the team was eliminated in the playoffs. However, he could not make it through training camp.

Drew Biber was a rookie UDFA from Minnesota. However, he has struggled to catch on in training camp. The team just signed him due to issues with depth at the position. Now, about a week later, they are releasing him to make room at safety.

Packers Add Two Secondary Members and Release One Offensive Lineman and One Tight End

Green Bay is starting to get thin on the back end. Javon Bullard is wearing a boot, and his backup, Johnathan Baldwin, was cut with an injury designation. They have been shifting Kamal Hadden into the role, but he is just returning from injury.

They have also given Kitan Oladapo first-team looks, but he was supposed to be their depth at safety. It left UDFA rookie Murvin Kenion and potential special teams asset Mark Perry as the only depth on the roster.

So, the Packers needed to add to the safety room.

The tight end room has a lot of sorting out to do, but they do have a lot of names. Perhaps releasing Biber means the team is ready for Tucker Kraft to be more involved in practice as well. Josh Whyle did return after missing a short stint. Even without Kraft, and with Luke Musgrave injured, the team has Whyle, Messiah Swinson, McCallan Castles, Drake Dabney, and Thoma Yassmin. All have questions, but that is a lot of depth.

On the offensive line, Barnhart was struggling to see second-team work. Rookie UDFAs Dillon Wade and Dylan Barrett had flashed more. Still, both of them are looking outside on the roster right now.

The Packers cut two players who were not going to make the team in an effort to add depth to a position that was hit with the injury bug.