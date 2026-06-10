Packers Get Exciting Lukas Van Ness Update Amid Micah Parsons’ Rehab

The Green Bay Packers will need Lukas Van Ness to play to the level of the first-round pick they used to acquire him in the 2023 NFL draft, and early on this summer, the much-maligned pass-rusher is showing out in a big way.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated attended the opening day of Packers’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 9. His review of Van Ness’s play was both detailed and raving.

“Van Ness, in particular, was a force,” Huber wrote, outlining several plays the former No. 13 pick made over the course of the session. “The star of the day was Van Ness, who will be expected to power the pass rush until Micah Parsons returns.”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who dealt with the brunt of Van Ness’s spectacular outing, was also complimentary of the fourth-year edge defender.

“Van Ness was flying around, man,” Love explained. “He was getting off the rock today, and he’s got that speed that puts [offensive] tackles in a bind.”

Micah Parsons Recently Shared Vote of Confidence in Lukas Van Ness

Parsons, a first-team All-Pro last season, continues to rehabilitate the ACL he tore in Week 15.

The superstar pass-rusher spoke last week about his return timetable, indicating that he likely will miss the first month of the year based on his current progress and standard Packers’ protocol with regards to his specific injury.

That means Van Ness is going to be the No. 1 player in the position group after Green Bay traded Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick earlier this offseason.

Van Ness has been a decently productive player since joining the league, but he has just 8.5 sacks in three seasons (43 games played) and appears a more adept pass-rusher from the inside rather than off the edge. However, the edge is where he is going to be for much of the time that Parsons is absent.

Parsons recently spoke glowingly about Van Ness in the face of all the criticism the 25-year-old out of Iowa has taken for not living up to expectations.

“I think between all of us, I think Luke is someone that people sleep on the most, and I don’t know why,” Parsons said. “I think by the end of this season, if Luke stays healthy, I think he’ll probably be the favorite. That’s how much confidence I have in him.”

Lukas Van Ness Adopting Simple Mindset Heading into 2026 Season

Van Ness certainly won’t lack for opportunities to prove himself this season, particularly over the first month when Parsons will presumably remain sidelined on the physically unable to perform [PUP] list.

Van Ness spoke with media members after his strong showing Tuesday and said he’s entering his fourth professional season with a simple focus — to rediscover his joy for the game.

“My goal for this year is getting back to really having fun with football and just enjoying it,” Van Ness said. “This OTAs has been great. I think with this new [Jonathan Gannon] defense, there’s a lot of versatility allowing us to play free without thinking, and I’m just having a lot of fun.”

The Packers picked up their fifth-year option on Van Ness’s contract, which pays him $13.75 million in 2027 on top of the $17.4 million he got across his four-year rookie deal.

That decision both showed confidence in the player Green Bay believes Van Ness can become, and also guaranteed the pass-rusher will get a chance to prove the team right over at least the next two years.